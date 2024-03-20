What if Drew McIntyre uses his newly found alliance against Seth Rollins on SmackDown this week? 

Drew McIntyre is preparing for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. He could appear on SmackDown this Friday to cut another promo on the reigning champion.

On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will confront Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and the Bloodline could interfere in this face-off. Thus, no one would be surprised to see McIntyre get involved, as he has unfinished business with The Architect and The Bloodline.

With that in mind, what if The Scottish Warrior used one of WWE's youngest stars against Rollins this Friday night? McIntyre replied to Carmelo Hayes' post on social media, with the latter thanking him for the advice he gave him. Because of that, it would make sense for The Scottish Warrior to use Hayes to his advantage heading into his WrestleMania match.

The young superstar is spending his time between RAW and NXT and wants to make a name for himself. Hence, attacking Seth Rollins would be a statement from Melo's side as well.

Drew McIntyre admits that he still has his sights set on Solo Sikoa

No matter what happens between him and Seth Rollins on Night 2 of Wrestlemania 40, Drew McIntyre has his sights set on Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer had cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Title when he debuted on the main roster at Clash at The Castle in September 2022.

"Obviously, I want to get him but different mind frame now, bigger picture, focus on the RAW roster, the World Title, what's best for it. Of course, I want to drop him, but there's Cody Rhodes right there. This win would mean so much for Drew McIntyre to get me forward, to get me that title, to save RAW and the World Title itself so I've to keep my head on in the chaos," Drew McIntyre said during an appearance on The Gorilla Position.

McIntyre is in talks with WWE for a new contract. He has unfinished business with The Bloodline and CM Punk, and the latter has already said that he will confront him once he returns to the ring.