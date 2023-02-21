What did Dustin Rhodes say after Paul Heyman's offensive comments on RAW?

WWE veteran Paul Heyman's offensive words on the Rhodes family didn't go unnoticed by AEW star Dustin Rhodes. Formerly known as Goldust, Cody Rhodes' brother countered Heyman's claims with daring words of his own.

On Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman cut a promo to address Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39. He gave an overview of Cody Rhodes as the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Implying how busy Rhodes will be, Heyman mentioned that there would be no one to keep his wife Brandi Rhodes company.

Paul Heyman's words on RAW didn't sit well with any of the Rhodes family members. Taking to Twitter, Dustin Rhodes indirectly took a dig at Roman Reigns' advocate, claiming how the Rhodes family legacy lives rent-free in everyone's mind due to their jealousy.

"Seems like the #Rhodes name takes up so much space in a lot of jealous heads lately. #F**kAroundAndFindOut"

Dustin Rhodes recently lost his mother, Sandra Runnels, who had a prolonged battle with illness since the beginning of 2022. He took some time out from All Elite Wrestling to mourn the loss. After two months, The Natural returned to the ring last week and defeated Swerve Strickland via disqualification on AEW Rampage in Texas.

Dustin's wrestling career spans more than three decades. The veteran returned multiple times to WWE, with his last being in 2015. Before his departure, Goldust was pitched in a tag team story with Stardust (Cody Rhodes).

Paul Heyman took a cheeky dig at Dustin Rhodes by referencing his words

The Special Counsel of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, is renowned for his adept mic skills. As per reports, he is pitching various ideas for his promos alongside Cody Rhodes.

On the latest episode of RAW, Paul Heyman pointed out how Dustin Rhodes stated that his father, Dusty Rhodes, was never home even when he was 'home.' The American Dream was never home, as he was always occupied with his wrestling goals and the hectic traveling schedule associated with it.

"Roman Reigns is a happily married man but I am not."



Paul Heyman to Cody Rhodes 2/2 "Is that the sacrifice you're willing to make for these titles?!""Roman Reigns is a happily married man but I am not."Paul Heyman to Cody Rhodes 2/2 #WWERAW "Is that the sacrifice you're willing to make for these titles?!" "Roman Reigns is a happily married man but I am not."Paul Heyman to Cody Rhodes 2/2 #WWERAW https://t.co/QOo3ivEzx0

Heyman warned Rhodes not to take that path. The American Nightmare remained unfazed and came up with a warning of his own. At WrestleMania, he vowed to "end his story" with Roman Reigns and stand supreme as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

