What does Edge think of his first-ever WWE Money in the Bank cash-in? Wrestling legend opens up

Edge made history in 2005 by becoming the first winner of the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. The win became more memorable after he successfully cashed in on John Cena the following year.

While on a recent interview with Sony Sports Network's Living on the Edge: 25 Years of The Rated-R Superstar, the Hall of Famer shared how important WWE Money in the Bank became in the company.

"If Iawatch that clip back when I cashed it in and just seeing the energy. This first time this thing is happening. And to see the audience, witnessing this thing for the first time, and their reaction and their excitement. Really, really fun to look back on. I don't think I fully grasped beforehand what exactly it could be until that night, honestly. And how it really helped change the landscape of some of the things we do going forward. It was the launching pad for Edge becoming The Rated-R Superstar." [From 00:26 to 01:05]

Edge won the WWE Money in the Bank contract in WrestleMania 21. He cashed it in during the New Year's Revolution event the following year against John Cena.

Why was Edge reluctant to join the inaugural WWE Money in the Bank match?

Edge successfully cashed in this WWE Money in the Bank contract in 2006.

The MITB ladder match has become one of the most looked forward events in the Stamford-based promotion's history. However, The Rated-R Superstar was not initially a big fan.

While on The Bump, Edge revealed he initially did not want to join the inaugural WWE Money in the Bank, despite it being at WrestleMania. He shared that he did not want to be known as a "ladder match guy" and wanted to do straight wrestling. Fortunately, he was talked into participating.

"I actually said 'don't put me in it. I'll find my way on WrestleMania another way, and if I'm not on this year then I'll make sure I'm on next year but I'm tired of ladder matches. I don't wanna get pigeonholed for that.' That was not very bright thinking."

Where is WWE Money in the Bank this year?

This year's Money in the Bank event will take place internationally. It will be held at The O2 in London, England, on July 1, 2023. For the Men's MITB ladder match, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet are set to compete.

WWE @WWE



Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at The Men’s #MITB Ladder Match is set!Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at #MITB in London on July 1st?🪜 The Men’s #MITB Ladder Match is set! Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at #MITB in London on July 1st?🪜🇬🇧 https://t.co/kWua99GAbp

It remains to be seen who else will join Edge as the winners of the Money in the Bank contract.

If you use any of the quotes from the first part of the article, please credit Sony Sports Network's Living on the Edge: 25 Years of The Rated-R Superstar and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Poll : 0 votes