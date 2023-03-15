What did an emotional Kevin Nash say about remembering Scott Hall's death?

It has been a year since the unfortunate death of wrestling legend Scott Hall. Due to his character both inside and outside the ring, many fans and professionals continue to remember him up to this day.

Kevin Nash was one of the wrestling legends and friends of Scott Hall who remembered the latter's one-year death anniversary. In a Twitter post, Nash sent an emotional message to his former partner. He also spoke about the heartfelt gesture Scott's daughter made at her father's grave.

"Was tough to be on social media today as it was a year to the day Scott passed. Alot of people reached out. Realize it's just another Tuesday without my partner. Not a day goes by that I don't think of and miss him. Cassidy his daughter put a rose on his grave for each of us."

Scott Hall was best known for his time at WCW and WWE. Aside from being known as Razor Ramon, he also spent a memorable time as a member of nWo and The Kliq, where he was joined by Kevin Nash in both stables.

Scott Hall was inducted into the Hall of Fame in March 2014 as an individual superstar. He joined Hulk Hogan, Nash, and X-Pac for nWo's induction into the Hall of Fame class of 2020. He passed away on March 14, 2022.

Kevin Nash and the rest of The Kliq talked to Scott Hall before the latter passed away

The late wrestler was on life support prior to his passing on March 14, 2022. In the legend's last moments, his friends were able to speak with him.

In a past episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shared some details prior to Scott Hall's death. Nash noted that although they were unable to be with Hall physically, they still managed to share one last moment with the late wrestler over the phone.

"I got a call on Sunday saying Scott had three heart attacks and it didn’t look good. I tried to get a flight to Atlanta but couldn't, so I went back to Daytona Beach and then couldn't get a flight out of Daytona Beach. At that point, they said they were going to pull the plug and the doctor said that it would be maybe 10 minutes that Scott would be alive. So before they pulled the plug, all the Kliq guys got on speakerphone and we all talked to him. We all cried was basically all we did. Seven hours later, Scott was still alive (but then died)."

"The Bad Guy's" accomplishments and sacrifices in professional wrestling would definitely be remembered not just by his family and friends, but also by the fans and superstars he inspired.

