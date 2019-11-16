What happened after SmackDown went off air

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Nov 2019, 13:51 IST SHARE

Reigns and The Fiend emerged victorious in their respective matches

After tonight's editions of WWE SmackDown and 205 Live went off the air, The Fiend and Roman Reigns competed in separate matches and emerged victorious to cap off the night.

At Survivor Series 2019, Roman Reigns will lead Team SmackDown in a 5-on-5-on-5 Triple Threat Survivor Series Elimination Match against RAW and NXT. King Corbin is one of the four members of the blue squad, and isn't exactly fond of Reigns. He mocked Reigns tonight by introducing a mascot dog to the WWE Universe.

On the other hand, Bray Wyatt introduced a new Universal title belt, and accepted Daniel Bryan's challenge for said title at Survivor Series. Tonight's post-show dark matches featured all four of the above-mentioned competitors. Reigns met Corbin in a singles match, and won the same with the aid of a Spear. The Fiend and Bryan squared off in the final match with the Universal title on the line. The Fiend no-sold a series of Yes! Kicks and connected a Sister Abigail for the victory.

ايضاً اقيمت مباراة اخرى بعد نهاية بث عرضي #SmackDown و #205Live جمعت Baron Corbin ضد Roman Reigns وانتهت بفوز الاخير pic.twitter.com/zwEo7ohHWO — روثلس | Ruthless (@Ruthl1ess) November 16, 2019

