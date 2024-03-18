What happened to Jade Cargill? Reason why the WWE star claimed she'll never wrestle again

Jade Cargill was among WWE's biggest signees last year, but she has yet to join the roster as a full-time talent. Although the former champion has appeared on TV numerous times in the past few months, she has only wrestled once. This has led many viewers to question what's next for her in the company.

In September 2023, it was announced that Jade Cargill signed with WWE after she finished her AEW run. She has since reported at the Performance Center and appeared in backstage segments on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and various premium live events.

Cargill has mostly been seen on the blue brand, but her latest and only time performing inside a WWE ring as of this writing came at this year's Royal Rumble. She put on an excellent performance in the Women's Rumble Match, eliminating Nia Jax and making it to the final four.

Following the contest, fans unaware of her work in AEW finally understood what she could bring to the table. Many have since been waiting for her next move, but the company has yet to book her in another bout. It was initially reported that she would be part of this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, the reports turned out to be inaccurate.

Fans on social media have been discussing the former AEW star's absence from the ring for a while now, and it seems like she has had enough of the chatter. When a Twitter user asked when she would wrestle again, Cargill answered she'd never return to the squared circle.

It should be noted that Cargill's answer was not serious, but possibly because she was tired of people constantly discussing her WWE future. The creative team might be looking for the right occasion to book the former champion's first one-on-one match in the company.

Expand Tweet

Making Cargill join the Women's Elimination Chamber Match might have hampered her credibility as a performer if she had lost. Instead, WWE could be looking to book her in a high-profile contest at this year's Show of Shows.

Who reportedly replaced Jade Cargill in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match?

Jade Cargill in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

This year's Women's Chamber bout saw Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan lock horns to crown the number one contender for the Women's World Title. Per reports, one of the stars replaced Cargill in the contest.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rodriguez replaced Cargill as it seemingly didn't make sense to include her in a match she would lose. It was said that Big Mami Cool couldn't participate in the practice session due to her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome flaring during the flight, but fortunately, she was cleared to compete.

What happened during Jade Cargill's latest WWE SmackDown appearance?

Fans last saw Jade Cargill on the March 1, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown in another backstage segment. During the episode, she had an intense face-off with Women's Champion IYO SKY and Damage CTRL. However, Nick Aldis prevented the two sides from possibly engaging in a brawl.

Will Cargill be a part of this year's WrestleMania on April 6-7 in Philadelphia? Only time will tell.