What happened between John Cena and Nikki Bella backstage in WWE earlier this year?

John Cena and Nikki Bella dated for six years before breaking up in 2018. Fast-forward to today, both superstars have moved on in their personal lives.

However, it appears that the two met backstage at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, as Nikki Bella revealed during an interview on The Let's Be Honest podcast, noting that she was glad that the brief backstage meeting at the Rumble 'broke the ice' between them.

She said:

"I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone's hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I'm like, ‘Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful.' And that was it. That was nice. And it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It's a good feeling," she said.

Bella shut down any chance of a reunion with the 16-time World Champion, who got married in October 2020. Cena and Bella returned to WWE in early 2025 to compete at Royal Rumble.

WWE legend explains why he has no advice for John Cena after his heel turn

Steve Austin shocked the WWE Universe in 2001 when he turned heel and aligned himself with his biggest rival, then WWE boss Vince McMahon.

The WWE legend apparently didn't like that move and explained in an interview with Sports Illustrated why he had no advice for John Cena, who turned heel at Elimination Chamber for the first time in over 20 years.

"When I turned heel at WrestleMania 17, the people didn't want me to turn heel. It was a forced turn. It was my idea...When I look back at it, sure, I got to push the creative envelope and do a lot of things that were cool or whatever, and push the envelope in a different direction and go out on a limb, but people didn't want me to turn heel, and so I should have never done that. So I don't think that I'm in a position where I need to offer John Cena any advice from Steve Austin," the WWE legend said. [H/T Fightful]

John Cena's heel turn opened a new angle in his retirement tour, and it will be interesting to see how he and WWE Creative will build it ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against the top babyface, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 41, where he will attempt to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

