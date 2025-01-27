What happened to Rhea Ripley? Details on her injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. She was successful in retaining her title following a victory over The Irresistible Force.

However, this win didn't come without a cost, as The Eradicator appeared to suffer an injury during her match with the former WWE Women's Champion. This injury came just a day after Mami suffered a bruised eye on SmackDown.

Reports suggest, though, that the reigning Women's World Champion will not miss time as a result of the injury, which is considered minor. Per reports, The Eradicator was fine after her title match with Nia Jax.

That said, Rhea Ripley could show up this Monday on RAW on Netflix, on the go-home edition of the red brand, and open up about what was next for her, with the Royal Rumble less than a week away. Ripley is advertised for Saturday's premium live event.

TNA star teases match with Rhea Ripley

The partnership between WWE and TNA will open the way for TNA stars to appear in WWE and vice versa. With that in mind, TNA star Tessa Blanchard teased a match against the reigning Women's World Champion in an interview with DeLoco Podcast.

“She’s phenomenal. I’ve watched some of her matches, and we actually did the first-ever Mae Young Classic for WWE together. But she was a different Rhea Ripley then. She was blonde hair, still tall, still built, still phenomenal in the ring. But she has just transformed into this absolute powerhouse over there. So yeah, I would be down for that," Tessa said. [H/T - Fightful]

Tessa feuded with Jordynne Grace, which led to a match at Genesis last weekend. This was Grace's final match in TNA, with the former TNA Knockouts Champion likely set to join WWE.

As for Tessa, she remains with TNA, but an appearance in WWE wouldn't come as a surprise. In 2024, and as part of the WWE/TNA partnership, TNA stars mainly appeared on NXT, though the Royal Rumble was an exception. It seems they would be able to appear on the main roster as well after the new agreement, and it remains to be seen if any TNA star will appear at the Royal Rumble this Saturday, February 1.

