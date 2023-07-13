What happened when a young Edge met a WWE legend? Rare footage goes viral

Edge is one of the top-tier WWE superstars at the moment. However, there was a time when young Adam Copeland was filled with dreams of making it to the squared circle.

Back when The Rated-R Superstar was trying to break into the pro-wrestling world, he had the opportunity to converse with then-Champion Bret Hart. The video shows The Rated-R Superstar asking The Hitman about the best approachable method to break into WWE.

Bret Hart is seen explaining to the youngster that the idea was to be on television as much as possible and hope someone will take notice and call him in for a trial. Additionally, he also revealed that Bret Hart found him after the show and apologized for not being able to give more advice.

Nevertheless, The Rated-R Superstar trained with The Hitman at the latter’s house, and that assisted him in kicking open WWE’s door.

Not only did Bret Hart help Edge, but he was always willing to help young wrestlers coming into the business. Some of the other WWE Megastars he helped are The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Beth Phoenix reacted to Edge’s conversation with Bret Hart

The video of Edge and Bret Hart’s conversation wasn’t one that The Rated-R Superstar had in his archives. He was quite pleased to find it when the old video resurfaced and to reminisce about his aspiring younger days.

Another individual who was happy about the video resurfacing was his wife, Beth Phoenix. However, her reason to be pleased was completely different!

As a mother and wife, she couldn’t help but point out the resemblance between young Edge and their daughter, Lyric. The couple has two daughters, Lyric, born in 2013, and Ruby born in 2016.

The last time he and Beth Phoenix were in the ring together in WWE was at Elimination Chamber 2023, where they defeated The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

