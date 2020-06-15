What if Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Championship at Backlash 2020?

The landcape of WWE will change if Bobby Lashley becomes the next WWE Champion.

Here's what will happen if Lashley walks out with the title at Backlash 2020.

Bobby Lashley could be the next WWE Champion at WWE Backlash 2020

Bobby Lashley will collide with Drew McIntyre at Backlash for the WWE Championship. As we recently found out on RAW, this is The All-Mighty's first one-on-one opportunity at the title since 2007. In his first WWE run, he captured the ECW Championship, his only world title reign in the company.

As of late, Bobby Lashley has been dominating his opponents, utilizing the full nelson submission to make them submit. At Backlash, The Lashley could put McIntyre away and walk out with the WWE Title in his possession.

According to rumors, McIntyre could drop the title to Lashley at WWE Backlash. There have also been reports that Vince McMahon already made changes to the PPV, including the finish to one of the matches on the card.

Drew McIntyre's run with the title has been incredible, but it might come to an end very soon. How will the landscape of Monday Night Raw change if Lashley becomes the next WWE Champion?

#3 A heel WWE Champion

One more week. Your story was fun @DMcIntyreWWE, but that’s all it is: A story.



My prophecy has been written for YEARS. I am the TRUE “Chosen One”.



Time to dominate. #WWEBacklash #AndNew pic.twitter.com/1TYFVAghZT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 7, 2020

If Bobby Lashley becomes WWE Champion, this means that the coveted title will once again be in possession of a heel Superstar. That's an opportunity for babyface wrestlers such as Kevin Owens, Edge, and even McIntyre himself to feud with Lashley for the title.

The Scottish Psychopath has been killing it as a babyface, but he's running out of heel opponents. Granted, he can still defend his title against other babyfaces, but it makes more sense storywise to feud a villain.

If WWE plans to put the title on - let's say, Kevin Owens, they can easily do so by making Owens overcome Bobby Lashley. The All-Mighty could have a long feud with McIntyre and possibly even drop the title back to the latter.

#2 Bobby Lashley will be involved in the main event picture of WWE RAW

Left: 2007



My 1st chance at the WWE Title against someone who was becoming the face of WWE.



Right: 2020



My 2nd chance at the WWE Title against someone who is becoming the face of WWE. @DMcIntyreWWE has never pinned me one-on-one. That doesn’t change. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bQFZhYXdPJ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 14, 2020

WWE RAW roster is stacked at the moment. The brand boasts huge names such as Seth Rollins, Edge, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and many more. A lot of them have had a stint as world champion and have been involved in the main event scene for a while now.

Perhaps it's time for WWE to include another Superstar in the main event picture or create a new WWE World Champion. Bobby Lashley has never held the coveted title before, so putting the belt on him will enable the program to have another first-time WWE Champion.

Bobby Lashley deserves to be the WWE Champion. He has proven that for a very long time. It's now or never for him. Chances like these don't come along very often. His last opportunity at the gold was in 2007, so who knows how long it will take for him to receive another one-one-shot at the title?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed on the Busted Open Radio podcast:

I really do think that this is a good time for it. I don’t like to think that because of what’s going on in the world today? That we feel it necessary to put the championship on an African American athlete? But I believe Bobby Lashley is well deserving of that and they [WWE] can make it work.

#1 A dream match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship

If Bobby Lashley did win the #WWE Championship tomorrow, this is the one match that would need to happen 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DuOF92lKuY — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) June 14, 2020

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a match that many people have been craving to see ever since The All-Mighty returned to WWE in 2018. If Lashley wins the WWE Championship, he should defend it at SummerSlam in a mega match against The Beast Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley himself has asked for the match to happen multiple times. If he becomes champion, there's a chance we might finally get to see it. Lashley, on a potential match with Brock Lesnar, stated:

“That’s the only reason I came back [to WWE] so everything that I’m doing around it, I don’t even know why I’m doing.”

Two legitimate fighters going at it in a WWE ring will lead to an interesting match and they could throw in some technical moves and put on a solid fight. Putting the title back on Lesnar so soon would be a huge mistake, so it would be best if Lashley retained.

Even if Lesnar comes out on top, The Beast could drop it to someone else, such as Kevin Owens, at a later date.