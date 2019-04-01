What if Charlotte Flair wins at WrestleMania 35?

Karan Bedi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 793 // 01 Apr 2019, 22:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Queen is here

WrestleMania 35 is the year of Becky Lynch..or at least, we think that's the case. The original main event was supposed to be Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch until good old Vince McMahon changed that and added Charlotte Flair to the match. While some in the WWE Universe may not be a fan of the whole scenario, it provides intriguing possibilities.

While it's not clear whether the main event at the showcase of the immortals will be a title unification match, it's plausible to believe that it will be. While most WWE fans are expecting Becky Lynch to win the match, it would certainly raise a few eyebrows if Charlotte won the match.

So while this is pure fantasy booking and has no sense of reality based in it, it's just too good to pass up. The idea that some fans in Metlife Stadium in New Jersey could be holding up banners and signs saying that 'If Charlotte Wins, we riot', brings more anticipation has to what WWE plans to do in the final outcome.

So, let's get speculating. What if Charlotte Flair wins at WrestleMania 35?

#5. First Ever Womens' Undisputed Champion

Charlotte Flair Reigns Supreme

While we have speculated that Becky Lynch will be the first women's undisputed champion, it would be interesting to see if it is actually Charlotte Flair who unifies the WWE Raw Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Charlotte Flair, much in the vain of The Rock, Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar would defend the titles on both shows. This would certainly bring in more viewers to SmackDown when it moves to Fox Sports.

Much like the territory days, Charlotte would be a traveling champion. Someone who will defend the title on all brands that include WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and NXT. Now, that would make for interesting WWE feuds.

Moreover, it would make The Queen a target for multiple contenders, irrespective of their brand. On one night, she could be facing Sasha Banks. On another night, she could be facing Shayna Bazler. The possibilities are endless.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement