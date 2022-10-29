On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso butted heads with Roman Reigns after refusing to heed direct orders from The Bloodline’s leader. His antagonistic side, evoked by Sami Zayn, has become a problem that many believe will be the reason for The Bloodline’s implosion.

Ridge Holland and Butch avenged Sheamus’ storyline injury by defeating Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. The angle mostly focused on miscommunications between Zayn and Jey Uso. Reigns berated his cousin after the match but Jey clearly defied him and his notion of having Sami Zayn as Honorary Uce.

The matter is far from resolved. Roman Reigns threatened Jey that he would rename his nemesis “Sami Uso” if he continued to be troublesome. It is only a matter of time before Jey Uso snaps and turns on Reigns due to his orthodox beliefs in blood relations.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Jey Uso: “I don’t give a damn what The Tribal Chief say!”



Roman Reigns: Jey Uso: “I don’t give a damn what The Tribal Chief say!”Roman Reigns: https://t.co/QU1nwbBPqu

Jey’s betrayal will rattle the very foundations of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso will be forced to pick a side but may eventually side with his brother. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will likely continue to assist Roman Reigns and could challenge The Usos.

Multiple exciting storylines could be formed if Jey and Jimmy are dethroned. They could seek the help of The Rock to put an end to The Tribal Chief’s tyranny. This will set up the dream showdown at WrestleMania 39 with both competitors participating in a heated blood feud.

WWE could also utilize the Bloodline’s implosion to put forth Jey Uso as the next challenger for Roman Reigns’ historic title reign. Both have a violent history dating back to 2020, which eventually led to the formation of The Bloodline. Karma may come to bite back as Jey Uso could finally get one over Reigns.

The Bloodline member Jey Uso believes he could step up to Roman Reigns one more time in WWE

Jey Uso had his sights on the WWE Universal title for a considerable amount of time in 2020. However, all his attempts were thwarted by The Tribal Chief. He hasn’t dropped the idea of facing him again, as disclosed in an exclusive interview.

“Man, I'd step to Roman Reigns one more time, man. I feel it though. Uce is gonna lay down everybody. Anybody who steps up, he is gonna knock them off, knock them off, knock them off. If we get technical uce, he ain't never knock me off. He knows the dog I got in me too. We cut from the same cloth, bruh. So, it's there somewhere right now.”

“Main Event Jey” has fought Reigns twice in his career. He lost at WWE Clash of Champions via a technical knockout while also losing an "I Quit" match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

Will Jey succeed against Roman Reigns in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes