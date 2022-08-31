5 ways Jey Uso could betray Roman Reigns - Returning legend; Late realization; Former champion to get involved?

The Bloodline has stayed intact for over a year and seems unstoppable. Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman rule the landscape of WWE.

The inception of the iconic group occurred after a fierce rivalry between Jey and Roman. The feud also saw a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match, after which Roman Reigns was crowned the rightful Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

The Head of the Table has indeed leveled up the strengths of his cousins. However, Jey Uso has stayed in the tag team division and hasn't had the chance to resume his main event run ever since.

Although the possibility is quite slim, Jey might soon turn on his cousin. Without further ado, here are five ways Jey Uso could betray Roman Reigns.

#5. Late realization of potential

Can Jey Uso finally realize his true potential?

It has officially been over two years since Roman Reigns became The Tribal Chief after defeating Jey Uso.

Although Uso has been a loyal cousin so far, some might argue that his true potential could be unleashed as a singles competitor. If he decides to ask his cousin's opinion on becoming a singles star, Reigns will probably decline as he might not want The Usos to get out of his control.

An incident similar to this might happen soon, as now and then The Usos are met with the fact that The Head of The Table just uses them for his benefit. If Jey finally realizes his true potential, he might very well betray The Tribal Chief.

#4. Frustration due to Sami Zayn

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Jey trying not to break whilst Sami was dancing was gold.



#SmackDown Another absolutely tremendous segment on so many levels between The Bloodline & Sami Zayn.Jey trying not to break whilst Sami was dancing was gold. Another absolutely tremendous segment on so many levels between The Bloodline & Sami Zayn.Jey trying not to break whilst Sami was dancing was gold. #SmackDown https://t.co/qRZr5At9NJ

Over recent months, Sami Zayn has worked hard to get himself known as the "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline.

However, it wasn't until recently that he got to talk to Roman Reigns. Fans have also seen that The Usos don't like Zayn getting closer to the Undisputed World Champion.

The Usos might feel even more frustrated if Sami Zayn earns their cousin's affection. The situation could easily get complicated as misunderstandings could be created between the brothers. It might lead to Jey Uso's betrayal.

#3. Roman Reigns hurts Jimmy or Jey Uso

Reigns and Uso had an amazing Hell in a Cell match in 2020

Although Reigns might have emotionally hurt The Usos by not being there for them at times, it is rare of him to ever hurt his cousins physically.

However, fans have seen multiple healthy relationships in WWE come to an end due to partners mistakenly hurting each other. If it happens in the future, Jey Uso might not be okay with it.

There is a strong possibility of him losing his cool and attacking his cousin in frustration. It would be the first time he's acted against Roman since acknowledging him as The Head of the Table. Although there are slim chances of him losing his temper, every person has his limits.

#2. Sami Zayn's influence

Sami Zayn has truly become an "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline

Over the years, several superstars like Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and John Cena have tried influencing the twins to show them that their cousin only uses them for his advantage. However, none have been successful in their attempts to destroy The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn is an altogether different superstar when it comes to ideology. He is called The Master Strategist for a reason. He can use his brains to make The Usos realize their worth.

The chances are slim, but it remains a possibility that Zayn's intrusion into The Bloodline was just to get close and divide the cousins. If that's true, Jey might lead The Usos to betray Roman Reigns and potentially even join Sami Zayn.

#1. The Rock influences Jey Uso

The Tribal Chief is rumored to face his cousin and Hollywood Superstar The Rock at WrestleMania 39. If you don't believe us, here are five hints that the much-awaited dream match will happen at some point in WWE.

As a member of the family himself, The Great One undoubtedly understands that to defeat The Head of The Table, he must create cracks in The Bloodline. To do so, he could bring the truth to The Usos regarding their cousin not reciprocating the aid when needed. His incredible promo skills will be an important factor in deciding if he can influence the brothers.

The Rock could even bring up Uso's potential as an individual star to break up the coveted faction. If he is successful, chances are that Jey Uso would betray Roman Reigns.

Interested to learn about Roman Reigns and more superstars who went off-script? Click on the video embedded below.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell