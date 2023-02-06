What injury did Bray Wyatt suffer? Graphic photo from WWE Live Event surfaces

Bray Wyatt's injury at a recent WWE Live Event has become a source of concern for wrestling fans. The former Universal Champion continues to perform despite his condition, thus allowing the injury to worsen in time.

In response to NXT Superstar Dijak's busted finger, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to reveal his own injury. He is dealing with a broken ring finger on his left hand. WWE fans were horrified to see the graphic images posted by both superstars.

The Eater of Worlds reportedly picked up the injury in December last year during his match against Jinder Mahal at a house show in Miami. He was part of a series of one-on-one matches against The Modern Day Maharaja during WWE's Holiday Tour.

Wyatt recently wrestled and defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble to highlight his return to the ring after almost two years. His broken finger didn't hinder the proceedings ever so slightly, but it may get serious if not given medical attention.

Bray Wyatt's injury: The Eater of Worlds wanted two superstars in his future WWE stable

Following his grand Extreme Rules entry, Bray Wyatt was hyped as the next major babyface to lead a WWE stable. It was supposed to be based on his Family FunHouse characters. When the interest in his story was at its peak, there were some interesting reports as to who could join the fabled Wyatt 6.

HurtHealTheFiend @FiendHurt @jodiedebb @BrittanyKay5150 @SOAismyReligion @FiendySZN @BrayWyattSZN @KDTrey__SZN #BrayWyatt #WWE This might be a hot take but I like this current look more than the Fiend, do you guys like his current look better or do you prefer the Fiend? @CWrestlingUK This might be a hot take but I like this current look more than the Fiend, do you guys like his current look better or do you prefer the Fiend? @CWrestlingUK @jodiedebb @BrittanyKay5150 @SOAismyReligion @FiendySZN @BrayWyattSZN @KDTrey__SZN #BrayWyatt #WWE https://t.co/Fimq6mWEUY

The 35-year old allegedly wants to work with his real-life brother Bo Dallas and former Wyatt Family member Erick Redbeard. The latter is currently preoccupied with All-Elite Wrestling while fans speculate Bo Dallas is behind the Uncle Howdy persona.

Alexa Bliss, a former teammate of Bray Wyatt, is expected to reunite with her fiendish partner soon. However, LA Knight could also be involved in the midst as he is rumored to be the Ramblin' Rabbit in the upcoming Wyatt 6. It remains to be seen whether Bray and LA will continue their story on WWE SmackDown.

Poll : 0 votes