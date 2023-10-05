What if Jey Uso woos Rhea Ripley away? Imagining Judgment Day's future without her

Jey Uso has been continuously flirting with Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. Main Event Jey even recently gave himself a new nickname while continuing his flirtation with The Eradicator on social media. For those unaware, Jey Uso is also set for an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match along with Cody Rhodes, as the duo will face Damian Priest and Finn Bálor.

However, Fastlane 2023 might bring some massive twists in the ongoing Judgment Day. As we saw, Ripley showed her frustration towards Dominik Mysterio on the red brand after he lost the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy 2023. However, he managed to regain his title on this week's episode of the third brand.

Expand Tweet

This clearly indicates that if Priest and Bálor lose their titles to The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey, tensions might rise between the villainous faction. Ripley would most likely be even more frustrated with her stablemates if they lose at the Premium Live Event.

When Priest and Bálor were involved in internal conflict in the past, the Women's World Champion was the one who resolved the issues between them and kept the villainous faction together.

However, if Jey manages to pull off a victory at Fastlane and impresses Ripley, he may potentially take her away from The Judgment Day, which might mark the beginning of the end for the RAW faction.

Why did Jey Uso quit WWE SmackDown?

Before his arrival on the red brand, Jey Uso had been working on SmackDown alongside Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline. Main Event Jey challenged Roman Reigns to a match at SummerSlam 2023 after Solo Sikoa and Reigns destroyed Jimmy, sending him to the hospital.

However, at SummerSlam, during the highly anticipated clash, Jey was very close to finally ending the historic reign of Reigns when Jimmy interfered and stopped his twin from emerging victorious.

This led to Jey attacking both Reigns and Jimmy on the fallout show of the blue brand and eventually announcing that he quit SmackDown due to frustration with The Bloodline Saga.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes appeared at Payback during The Grayson Waller Effect and announced Jey would be the newest member of the RAW roster. Since then, the Samoan star has been working on the red brand.

He initially received an invitation to join The Judgment Day, which he declined, and it eventually turned into a rivalry against the villainous faction.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold at Fastlane and whether Jey Uso and Cody will be able to secure a significant victory on the show.