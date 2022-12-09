What is John Cena's next movie?

John Cena is one of the many WWE Superstars who made a jump from the wrestling ring to Hollywood. Some of his best-known roles so far include the anti-hero Peacemaker in DCEU and Jakob Torretto in the Fast and Furious franchise. From the looks of it, he will continue to share the screen with some of the industry's biggest names.

Cena's first lead role in a movie occurred in 2006, where he played U.S. Marine John Triton for The Marine. His movie career then had a slow and steady rise through the years, eventually becoming the lead role for Bumblebee in 2018.

Cena's film career skyrocketed further in 2021, appearing as Vin Diesel's brother in the ninth installment of the main Fast and Furious franchise, and Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. His comic book-based character was then given its own series on HBO Max, which garnered positive reviews.

For 2023, it looks like John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto for Fast X. Although the WWE star hasn't confirmed his return yet, he has hinted about it on social media in the past. People have even spotted him with Jason Momoa in London, who will debut as one of the villains in the franchise.

The first part of Fast X was initially scheduled to release on April 7, 2023, but it was moved to May 19, 2023, if everything goes according to plan. Nothing else has been announced yet for the second part of the finale of the beloved franchise, just that it's going to be back-to-back filming, therefore it might be available in April 2024.

What other upcoming films is John Cena part of?

Most of the 16-Time World Champion's upcoming movies still don't have a specific release date, but they will surely be something that fans should not miss out on once they're available.

One of Cena's upcoming roles will be in Henry Cavill's spy thriller film Argylle. Stars such as Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, and more will also be in action for the upcoming 2023 film, which will be available on Apple TV+ Press.

Earlier this year, it was also announced that John Cena is also slated to play a cop in Officer Exchange, but nothing much is known about the film just yet. He is also set to reunite with fellow DCEU actor Idris Elba soon at Heads of State. John Cena is also expected to appear in other films like Coyote vs. Acme, Freelance, and Ricky Stanicky.

John Cena @JohnCena



premieres TOMORROW on @Peacock! An opportunity to make a "run" for the Oval Office. #TheIndependent premieres TOMORROW on @Peacock! An opportunity to make a "run" for the Oval Office. #TheIndependent premieres TOMORROW on @Peacock! https://t.co/xmV3M0zEUR

Although it looks like John Cena will have a pretty packed 2023, reports have circulated that he might appear for next year's WrestleMania. Still, wrestling fans can only wait and see until the Show of Shows in April.

Poll : 0 votes