What did Kevin Nash say about the final moments with his son Tristen Nash before his passing?

On October 20, 2022, it was sadly announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's only son Tristen Nash passed away at just 26 years old.

Sean Ross Sapp first shared the unfortunate news on behalf of the Nash family. The father and son duo seemingly had a close relationship since they worked together on Kevin's Kliq This podcast with Sean Oliver. The show started in July and has since aired 16 episodes.

During the podcast's latest episode, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Tristen Nash and detailed the moments before his death. Kevin recalled how the doctor wanted to talk to the couple, but he insisted on having the conversation in private since his son could still hear.

"We go up together and as time went on, about 1:30 - 1:45 in the morning, the doctor wanted to talk to us and I said 'Not in front of my kid. If you're going to tell me something sh**ty, I don't want him to hear it.' They said he was in a coma, but we whispered to him several times and his heart rate went up so no, he knows what's going on." (17:28 - 17:54)

Kevin recalled going to another room before being told that Tristen wouldn't make it. However, the WWE legend initially didn't agree to remove his son's breathing tube.

"He [doctor] was probably 12 feet away from us [Kevin and his wife], he sat in the chair and we sat two chairs. He just looked down at my wife and I and he just said 'Your son's not going to make it.' And I said I'm not gonna pull his breathing tube. I won't do that, that's not an option. So what are we talking?" (18:51 - 19:17)

Kevin Nash added that Tristen's heart was damaged due to a cardiac arrest caused by seizures. He later shared that despite the best efforts of the medical staff, his son didn't make it.

Wrestling community paid their tribute to Tristen Nash

The 26-year-old wasn't a professional wrestler like his father and decided to try his hand at music instead. He played instruments like the guitar and piano as part of his band called The Builders.

After Tristen Nash's passing, stars like Jake Roberts, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy, Lilian Garcia, and one of Kevin Nash's closest friends Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac), expressed their condolences to the family.

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac

I U 4-Life Kev. My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through.U 4-Life Kev. My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through. I♥️U 4-Life Kev. https://t.co/XuLvrshFQ8

We at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to the Nash family and those close to Tristen Nash.

