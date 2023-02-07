What did Lita tell Becky Lynch following her WWE return?

In a surreal moment on RAW, Lita returned to WWE after almost a year to assist Becky Lynch during her Steel Cage Match against Bayley. She slammed the cage door in Bayley's face, after which Lynch caught her dazed opponent in a Manhandle Slam during the climax.

Big Time Becks drew great inspiration from the Hall of Famer to pursue a WWE career. Both superstars had a passing-of-the-torch moment last year at the Elimination Chamber event when Lynch beat Lita to retain the RAW Women's Championship. A similar incident apparently occurred tonight on RAW.

Following Becky Lynch's victory, Lita joined the former champion inside the ring. Both superstars embraced each other, and some soft words were spoken by the Hall of Famer. Fans believe it is another lost-in-translation moment, similar to the Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker moment, but a fan theory gives a solid conclusion for the supposed words said on WWE RAW.

"You know I got you."

The former Team Xtreme was rumored to be backstage for the show, as per PWInsider. Speculation of her involvement on the red brand strengthened after Becky Lynch said she had a "trick up her sleeve" for the Steel Cage Match.

A tag team match featuring Bayley's Damage CTRL against Lita, Becky Lynch, and a returning Trish Stratus is heavily prospected to be included in the Elimination Chamber proceedings. The rivalry could even proceed to WrestleMania, with WWE playing on the hype for Stratus' return.

Lita showered praise on Becky Lynch before their showdown at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

While Becky Lynch looked to Lita as a role model for her wrestling goals, the Hall of Famer too found some similarities with The Man.

The legend believes that Big Time Becks is a reflection of herself, with the same charisma and 'fire' for wrestling.

"She [Becky] lives like a pirate, and kind of took a very meandering journey to get to her spot in WWE. Same thing [for me] so I kind of cut from the same cloth. I saw a lot of her in me, as she was starting as I first just met her. And then to be at home and watch her catch fire. I was like, “girl.” Not only did I know she had it, but also I was like, 'let me in there.'"

The real-life Amy Dumas started a new wrestling show named KAYFABE in 2020. However, that did not become a hit. With WrestleMania around the corner, it remains to be seen whether The Hall of Famer will make another appearance at the Show of Shows.

