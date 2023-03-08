What major news did Logan Paul reveal on his podcast? Not an April Fool's joke, major WrestleMania 39 stakes

Logan Paul was booked for a WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins after months of exchanges between the two superstars. However, another interesting detail was recently revealed by The Maverick.

On the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that his match against Seth Rollins will take place on the first night of WrestleMania 39, April 1, 2023. The Social Media Megastar couldn't help but express his excitement for his upcoming bout in April as it will also be his birthday.

“It’s official. He’s been beefing with me. WrestleMania, April 1, in Los Angeles, on my birthday. Crazy, right?"

Interestingly, the 27-year-old superstar stated on the same episode that he wasn't familiar with Rollins until recently. Despite this, both stars have been delivering some exciting back and forth segments. Seth and Logan began their feud at Royal Rumble after the latter shockingly eliminated Rollins.

After a few social media exchanges, Paul returned to the Elimination Chamber event last month, where he cost Seth a chance to become the United States Champion. They met once again on this week's episode of RAW, where their WrestleMania 39 match was confirmed

Logan Paul's WrestleMania 39 opponent was reportedly not Seth Rollins at first

The Maverick had an exciting time in WWE last year. He had thrilling matches at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Logan was sidelined with an injury later on but returned for a bout against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The company may have been impressed with the YouTuber. Initially, they had Logan Paul planned against a 16-time World Champion.

According to a previous report, John Cena vs Logan Paul was originally "penciled in" for WrestleMania 39. However, the wrestling veteran may have preferred to put Austin Theory over. This may not come as a shock to some, as the YouTuber has teased about it in the past.

According to Logan Paul, he messaged Triple H about his interest in facing the Peacemaker actor. This came after Cena posted a photo of the social media influencer on his Instagram.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday."

Although the 27-year-old didn't get John Cena as his birthday gift, his WrestleMania 39 bout will still be equally exciting with Seth Rollins as his opponent.

