Which WWE legend does Logan Paul want to challenge at WrestleMania 39?

Logan Paul has impressed fans with his in-ring skills ever since his first match in WWE. It looks like he's already eyeing another one at WrestleMania 39 with one of the biggest names in the industry.

The Maverick made his in-ring debut at this year's WrestleMania. He teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios before being betrayed by his former partner.

Logan then signed a contract with WWE in June and faced The A-Lister at SummerSlam, where the former won. The social media influencer then found himself in another high-profile match at Crown Jewel, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Although Logan Paul lost his latest match, many were impressed with his performance, including John Cena. The Cenation Leader even posted a photo of the upstart on Instagram. The gesture seemingly sparked an interest in the 27-year-old about facing Cena. Paul even claimed he messaged Triple H about the potential WrestleMania 39 bout.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."

Despite talks of an in-ring return, Paul is currently dealing with multiple injuries he sustained at Crown Jewel in his match against Reigns.

John Cena and Logan Paul might not be the only celebrities present at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Stamford-based promotion is not new to mainstream personalities appearing on their shows. In the past, the likes of Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, Stephen Amell, and more have participated in an actual match.

From the looks of it, the company is looking to have more celebrities on its card for The Grandest Stage of Them All. According to reports, the idea brewed because next year's theme is Hollywood, and the brand could receive some mainstream attention due to the event's location.

“Trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.”

It will be interesting to see a potential match between Logan Paul and John Cena at WrestleMania 39 and the possibility of watching more mainstream personalities perform inside the ring.

