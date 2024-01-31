What did Maxxine Dupri do before joining WWE?

Maxxine Dupri is one of the rising stars of WWE today despite still being a limited in-ring performer. She mainly serves as a valet for groups in the company and is currently allied with Alpha Academy. However, she is also skilled in various aspects outside of the sport.

Before Maxxine Dupri joined WWE in 2021, she was a cheerleader and dancer in sports like football and basketball. The 26-year-old worked as a cheerleader for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and as a dancer for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. She cheered for Super Bowl LIII and danced at the NBA Finals for the 2020-2021 season, but her teams did not win their respective contests.

Before joining WWE, Maxxine also opened her clothing boutique called Jaunty in 2019 when she was only 22 years old. Their first physical store opened in May 2021 and is located in Arizona.

Maxxine initially served as a valet with Robert Stone for Von Wager in NXT under the ring name Sofia Cromwell. She moved to the main roster in 2022 and was the manager of Maximum Male Models with former superstars Mace and Mansoor.

Last year, Dupri joined Alpha Academy and had her first match on the July 3, 2023, episode of RAW. She successfully teamed with Chad Gable and Otis against The Viking Raiders.

Which WWE star does Maxxine Dupri want to face at WrestleMania 40?

Maxxine Dupri as a cheerleader for the LA Rams and Phoenix Suns, respectively

Maxxine was one of the female stars who entered this year's Royal Rumble event, but her journey to WrestleMania 40 was cut short. Interestingly, she already had somebody in mind if she did win.

While on the Lightweights podcast, the 26-year-old revealed that she would have wanted a rematch against Rhea Ripley had she won the Rumble. The talented wrestler mentioned that although she admires The Eradicator, she also respects her a lot and wants to share the ring with her.

"Rhea Ripley. I mean I need another shot at that. I was genuinely scared at that time. Just because it's hard when you have so much respect for someone. I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, but she's dangerous in the ring. She has this huge confidence... But then to like come in and share that space with her, that's a lot of pressure."

Which WWE Hall of Famer does Maxxine Dupri want to team with?

Although Maxxine has done a good job as a member of Alpha Academy, she would have also wanted to team up with another superstar, Nikki Bella. The WWE Superstar noted that while she respects the Hall of Famer a lot, she won't be hesitant to lock horns with the latter.

It's interesting to see what is next for Maxxine Dupri and the Alpha Academy on WWE RAW.

