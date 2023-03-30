What is the nature of Logan Paul's 'rookie contract'? Will WrestleMania 39 be the last time we see The Maverick in the ring?

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match with The Miz that had them battling Dominik and Rey Mysterio. The unlikely pair were able to overcome the father-son duo. Impressed with Paul's 'Mania performance, WWE offered him a multi-event contract in June 2022. Since then, he has wrestled in 3 matches earning two losses and one win.

Logan Paul is set to take on Seth Rollins this weekend at WrestleMania 39 in a highly personal bout, which might be the internet star's last match with the company. On an episode of ImPAULsive, he shared that his contract will end after this weekend's Show of Shows. He continued to refer to his time spent in WWE as his "rookie year," suggesting that there may be another deal in the works or that he is about to become a free agent.

This may come as a surprise to some after it was reported by Ariel Helwani that Paul's deal is a "multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year." Many speculate that if Rollins comes out victorious this weekend, it could mean that Paul will not be returning to WWE after WrestleMania.

With his future dealings in WWE still unclear, the internet sensation has, without a doubt, made a splash within the wrestling industry during his contract. Paul quickly progressed with each of his performances, proving that he has what it takes to compete with the top WWE Superstars.

Logan Paul on his match at WWE WrestleMania 39

With only a few days left until the culmination of their rivalry, Logan Paul recently opened up about his forthcoming match against The Visionary.

He recently appeared on Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" show and answered a few questions about his opponent. He has given credit to the industry and the creative team for giving him the freedom to convey ideas regarding his performances. Paul insisted that for the upcoming weekend, he has to "go big."

Since their Royal Rumble match, Logan Paul has knocked out Seth Rollins twice on RAW, humiliating him in front of the WWE Universe. Currently undefeated at the WrestleMania event, Rollins is seeking to end Paul's streak this weekend, noting in a recent interview that The Maverick has a "punchable face."

The YouTube sensation began his singles career by defeating The Miz at SummerSlam last July. A few months later, he would battle the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at the Crown Jewel PLE, foreseeably taking a loss. Logan Paul's latest in-ring appearance was when he competed in the Royal Rumble, reaching the final three and eliminating Seth Rollins to start off their feud.

