What offensive things did CM Punk say to Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon? Remembering the pipe bomb

Back in 2011, CM Punk cut the infamous pipe bomb promo on WWE RAW that is remembered to this day. It wasn’t just a promo where Punk could speak his mind, but it was a rare occasion where Vince McMahon wanted the pro wrestler to speak his mind.

It so happens that The Big Man gave the Chicago native a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and told him he could speak his mind on the mic. Usually, every word a pro wrestler says is heavily scrutinized by the team. But this time, he really just had to provide an outline to McMahon for approval.

During the cut-throat pipe bomb promo, CM Punk insulted Vince McMahon, John Cena, The Rock, and others and even mentioned Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. However, he possibly crossed the line when he insulted McMahon’s daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie, and Triple H.

“I’d like to think that maybe this company will be better after Vince McMahon’s death but the fact is, it’s gonna get taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family.”

One of the reasons he did not want to tell Vince McMahon what he was really going to say was to avoid his promo being cut off, which eventually happened as his mic was muted halfway through his iconic pipebomb moment.

Vince McMahon wanted CM Punk to make fun of Stephanie McMahon

While taking a shot at the man who controls WWE is not the brightest idea, it is even worse to take a shot at his daughter.

When Punk took a shot at Stephanie McMahon, it was a historic moment in the history of the WWE ring. However, the former WWE star has revealed that it was Vince McMahon who gave him some notes and making fun of Stephanie was one of them.

“I wrote up a mock draft of it and he said, ‘Yeah, this is great.’ He asked me to add something making fun of Stephanie. I was like, ‘Okay.’ I went out there and I did it and it was good so it doesn’t matter.”

It is popularly believed that the entire promo was scripted, but it is referred to as a pipe bomb promo where Punk even broke the fourth wall and directly interacted with the audience. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson believes that while the structure was probably approved by Vince McMahon, nobody was ready for the words that Punk was going to say on live television.

