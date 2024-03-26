What did Paul Heyman say to Drew McIntyre backstage during WWE RAW? Possible details of their secret conversation

Drew McIntyre has repeatedly asked Seth Rollins not to involve himself in The Bloodline's Saga, but The Visionary has refused to do so. However, on the latest episode of WWE RAW, it seemed that The Scottish Psychopath has lost focus on what's important and is more invested in CM Punk. His rage towards Punk having the last word resulted in Rollins Stomping him before leaving the ring.

Soon afterward, McIntyre was spotted backstage with Paul Heyman. Well, they didn't mean to get spotted, but they could be seen deep in conversation when the camera was focused on #DIY, The New Day, and Awesome-Truth. It seemed that The Wiseman and The Scottish Warrior were plotting something that is very aligned with Paul Heyman's nature.

What is it that Paul Heyman might have plotted with Drew McIntyre?

Jey Uso took on Shinsuke Nakamura at RAW's main event. Considering Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were in the building, it was a given that they would interfere. So, The Wiseman could have approached Drew McIntyre for help.

Essentially, if Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins interfere during the match, McIntyre can stop them, and that is what happened. The Scotsman stopped Rollins from attacking The Bloodline when they tried to interfere in Jey Uso's match.

Of course, helping The Bloodline on WWE RAW does not come without them returning the favor. Keeping that in mind, Paul Heyman may have struck a deal with McIntyre, where if he helps the faction on RAW, the Samoans will back him in defeating Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

Furthermore, Drew McIntyre will need The Bloodline's support at WrestleMania 40, considering Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes are constantly showing up for one another. He needs to have someone in his corner so that any interference can be neutralized. It's a win-win deal for the heels.

The Scottish Warrior wants to face CM Punk at SummerSlam 2024

On WWE RAW, McIntyre took a couple of digs at The Second City Saint. He claimed that even though Punk claims to be clean and completely against drugs, he spent most of his time in rehab.

He took a similar dig at Punk during an interview with Gorilla Position. McIntyre revealed he is interested in a match against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2024 but hopes the former AEW star won't get injured and end up in rehab again. In fact, he mocked the Chicago native by saying he's made of glass.