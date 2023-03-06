What projects did John Cena work on hours before his WWE RAW return in Boston?

John Cena's RAW return is just one of the many exciting things happening for the Monday night episode. However, the superstar revealed that this was just one of the many schedules he has for the day.

John Cena revealed in a tweet that before his upcoming RAW return, he was first present for the shoot of his new movie Grand Death Lotto. The action-comedy film is directed by Paul Feig, and aside from the WWE star, notable names like Awkwafina and Simu Liu are also present.

"Wrapped #RickyStanicky (Australia) early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto (United States) 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! “Experts” said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they 🚫C ME. It’s never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s," tweeted Cena.

Aside from his upcoming Amazon Studios project, the 16-time World Champion also mentioned that he wrapped up another project, Ricky Stanicky. The movie was shot in Australia and also had Zac Efron in the cast. The WWE star even made headlines last month after he was seen wearing a skirt and heels for the film.

John Cena might have referenced a potential WrestleMania 39 opponent ahead of RAW return in Boston

One of the major talks surrounding The Cenation Leader's RAW return is that it will mark the beginning of his WrestleMania 39 feud. One name that has been highly speculated to face him is none other than Austin Theory.

The current United States Champion continuously teased a confrontation with Cena for months. Just recently, Austin Theory even stated that John won't be able to make it to WrestleMania 39 due to his Hollywood schedule, among other things.

"Having such a big WrestleMania at Hollywood, the biggest WrestleMania we've ever had, this is going to be the chance for me to take that United States Championship and really showcase it in the match that I'm in. And everybody has thoughts. Is it going to be John Cena? Me personally, I don't think he would face me at WrestleMania. I don't think John Cena is going to show up with his schedule. He's the past now, man. It's just what it is. I don't see that happening."

From the looks of it, not only are fans waiting for the Hollywood actor's return to RAW in Boston for tonight. It remains to be seen what will transpire between the eventual confrontation of the superstars.

