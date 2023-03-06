Who will face John Cena at WrestleMania 39? Major hint ahead of WWE RAW return

John Cena's RAW return for tonight is one that many fans are looking out for, especially since it might even lead to a WWE WrestleMania 39 match. However, it looks like the identity of his potential opponent has already been teased for months already.

Austin Theory is the heavy favorite to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39, and it looks like their feud will kickstart on the latter's RAW return tonight. In a previous backstage interview, the current United States Champion claimed that the Hollywood actor will receive a "warm welcome" for tonight's episode.

"The headlines now, oh, they certainly read that Austin Theory is the now and the forever of WWE. And that little John Cena thing... I can't wait for that. Because I can't wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to Monday Night RAW. You know why? Cause things are a little different around now, now now, the now, remember that. No more questions."

The Cenation Leader was last seen in WWE during SmackDown's final episode in 2022. He successfully teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Despite John Cena's RAW return, Austin Theory believes the actor doesn't have time for a WrestleMania 39 match

The 16-time World Champion has seen immense success outside of wrestling. He has played major roles in various major movie franchises like Fast and Furious and Suicide Squad. Although it looks like Cena has some free time now, the 25-year-old superstar believes otherwise.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Austin shared that John's Hollywood schedule might get in the way of a potential WrestleMania match. The RAW star even suggested that Cena is already past his prime.

"Having such a big WrestleMania at Hollywood, the biggest WrestleMania we've ever had, this is going to be the chance for me to take that United States Championship and really showcase it in the match that I'm in. And everybody has thoughts. Is it going to be John Cena? Me personally, I don't think he would face me at WrestleMania. I don't think John Cena is going to show up with his schedule. He's the past now, man. It's just what it is. I don't see that happening."

It remains to be seen if the Peacemaker actor's upcoming RAW return will determine whether he will indeed face Austin Theory for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

