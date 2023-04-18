What is the real meaning of "Ihh?" The word Finn Balor said to Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor left Paul Heyman almost speechless during a backstage segment. Despite the two stables agreeing, the atmosphere continues to be tense. It may seem like the Bloodline might have made a risky move by aligning with the fellow heel faction.

The Wiseman informed the WWE Universe of a short-term business deal with Judgment Day. Jimmy Uso raised his concerns over the union, but Heyman pushed his worries aside to reaffirm the order made by the Tribal Chief. Heyman promised Solo Sikoa would take care of Bad Bunny while in return, Balor, Priest, and Dominik defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle. Following the segment, Solo Sikoa came out victorious over Rey Mysterio in a one-on-one match, doing another favor for Judgment Day.

When Heyman went backstage, he asked whether the group was satisfied. To this, Finn Balor only replied, "Ihh," which doesn't mean he's too happy, judging from the context. The stable watched on nonchalantly, without offering up any praise towards the wise man's interference. Paul Heyman mentioned they should not fall into debt with the Tribal Chief, but Priest clarified that they would take care of their business.

Judgment Day still seems to be acting on its terms. The members are notorious for doing things their way on WWE RAW. It's unclear whether the newfound partnership will benefit Bloodline in the coming weeks before Backlash.

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended in chaos

The agreement between Judgment Day and Bloodline is a menacing pact, but the two heel stables may have met their match tonight on WWE RAW.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teamed up with Matt Riddle to go up against Usos' newest allies. Rhea Ripley appeared to support and meddle in her usual way, but her antics got her ejected from ringside.

Both sides performed great, but Judgment Day could not keep up with their opponents. The Original Bro was full of high-flying moves and finished things with a Floating Bro.

Things escalated as soon as the match was over, as Bloodline interrupted the attack but was followed by Rey Mysterio and the LWO. A chaotic brawl endured even as the show went off the air, and all four factions were seen supporting their respective alliances.

An official video was uploaded after the WWE RAW episode was cut, which showed LWO, Zayn, KO, and Riddle emerging victorious.

