What regret does Triple H have with The Rock? Analyzing the WWE legend's comments

Triple H has had many iconic rivals and memorable feuds throughout history; one of them was The Rock. Both men always matched each other on the mic and in the ring. Many fans fondly remember their feud from the Attitude Era.

The Rock and Triple H had several feuds in the past, but the most memorable one was arguably when they feuded over the WWF Championship en route to WrestleMania 2000. However, they weren't alone in this feud, as Big Show and Mick Foley also got involved. At that year's Grandest Stage of Them All, the faith of the WWF Title was decided in a four-way match with The Game retaining the gold.

In an interview with IMPAULSIVE, Triple H stated that the one regret he had during his feud with The Rock was that they never competed in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania. The Game revealed that they were supposed to have an Iron Man match at WrestleMania 2000, but that never happened. Their match was turned into a four-way match instead, with Show and Foley.

In the following pay-per-view, Backlash, both men finally faced off in a singles match for the championship. During their match, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned and attacked The Game, costing him the title.

Both men finally had their Iron Man match at the Judgment Day PPV the following month. During this, The Undertaker returned to attack Triple H. The Deadman's appearance resulted in Dwayne Johnson getting disqualified.

Were The Rock and Triple H still interested in facing at WrestleMania after initial plans fell through?

The scene of WrestleMania 2000

In the same interview with Logan Paul, the Chief Content Officer said that although decades had passed since his planned face-off with The Rock at WrestleMania, they were both still interested in making it happen.

The Game further revealed that The Great One approached him for a possible match in 2014. Unfortunately, the match didn't happen due to The Brahma Bull's busy schedule in Hollywood.

Unfortunately, the WrestleMania match between both men is now unlikely to happen. While Rock will return to action this April, Triple H has already retired from the sport due to his health.

Did The Rock and Triple H have their WrestleMania moment?

Although The Brahma Bull and The King of Kings never had their singles match at WrestleMania, this didn't prevent them from interacting at the event again. At WrestleMania 31, The Game and Stephanie McMahon confronted The Great One and Ronda Rousey.

It would be interesting to see if The Game and The Brahma Bull will cross paths again on WWE television in the future.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who do you think would have won at WrestleMania? Triple H The Rock 0 votes View Discussion