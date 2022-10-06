What if Rey Mysterio turns heel at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

Edge and Finn Balor will fight in an 'I Quit Match' at WWE Extreme Rules this Saturday. While Rey Mysterio is not scheduled to compete in the event, he could significantly impact the outcome.

Let us rewind to the beginning of the feud. Edge was ousted by Balor as leader of The Judgment Day after Hell in a Cell event in June 2022. Subsequently, they targeted Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik, laying a lot of hurt on the latter. Dom eventually snapped and joined the heel stable after Clash at the Castle.

The Master of the 619 is now in a dilemma. The Rated-R Superstar has developed a strong loathing for Dominik since his betrayal. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day exploits Rey's parental instincts by inciting him to hit his son. Rey Mysterio will have to choose a side at some point, and the upcoming event could be his loyalty test.

Seemingly, WWE will add more drama to the fight between Edge and Balor at Extreme Rules. An interference by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio is bound to happen.

Rey would be forced to save his partner, only to be confronted by his son. Either he will stop Dom himself or turn against Edge at the climax.

What happens after Rey Mysterio's potential heel turn at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

Rey Mysterio's heel turn at Extreme Rules will be a shocker as newer fans cannot comprehend him as a villain. The veteran wrestler has been a face for over two decades. However, he has experience being a heel, as highlighted by his time in the 'Filthy Animals' during the Attitude Era.

After Edge is dealt with, Mysterio's inclusion in Finn Balor's stable may result in a power struggle. Judgment Day's history is littered with dramatic betrayals and takeovers, and WWE may follow suit.

Dominik could usurp Finn Balor's position as leader, keeping the karmic storyline alive thanks to his father's support and preferences from others such as Rhea Ripley.

A more exciting scenario is possible. Rey Mysterio will join The Judgment Day at Extreme Rules with the intention of infiltrating the ranks, much like Randy Orton did when he destroyed The Wyatt Family. Imploding the villainous table is a much more efficient way to destroy it completely.

Rey will maintain the guise of being a Judgment Day member until he is able to break Dominik free from his destructive nature. Having regained his son, The Giant Killer will then reveal his true colors to Finn Balor and team up with Edge to finally end the Judgment Day threat.

Will Rey Mysterio turn heel this Saturday at Extreme Rules?

