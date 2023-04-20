What is Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's real-life relationship? Find out after recent "one-year anniversary"

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley shared a post on Twitter to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her heel turn for the first time on the main roster.

On April 18, 2022, episode of RAW, Liv Morgan and Ripley took a devastating title match loss to Naomi and Sasha Banks. The duo got into a heated argument in the ring until The Eradicator frustratedly knocked her long-time friend down, ending their partnership. While the two may not be on good terms inside the ring, their real-life relationship is quite the opposite.

Rhea Ripley has repeatedly praised Morgan when they were tag team partners. In an interview with TV Insider, she mentioned that their duo wasn't planned, but she got along great with The Miracle Kid. Her bubbly personality brought out the playful side of The Nightmare, and they always had fun working together.

During their run, their outfits even displayed a sense of cohesiveness. Both shared a cohesive style of chains and mesh attire yet still managed to retain their own vibe.

“We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don’t know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Even after Rhea Ripley's heel turn, behind the scenes, the duo still seem to be on good terms. The duo most recently shared the ring on an episode of SmackDown on March 3. Before the match, they playfully teased each other through a series of tweets.

Rhea Ripley on adding Liv Morgan to the Judgment Day

It was mentioned earlier last month that the Judgment Day is open to finding new members. On WWE's The Bump, Finn Balor talked about plans to expand the group after WrestleMania 39. This isn't the first time the group has actively looked for members. Balor first tried to recruit AJ Styles in 2022, but the interaction turned sour once the invitation was rejected.

Rhea Ripley further stirred rumors with her recent comments about her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan. She believes the group can elevate Morgan to the next level and is qualified to be among the Judgment Day ranks.

The past chemistry between the two women definitely makes Morgan an ideal candidate. She has also showcased the duality of her character before when she began as part of The Riott Squad as a heel. Her addition to the faction could evolve her current persona into a whole new menacing villain.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day would elevate Liv Morgan Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day would elevate Liv Morgan 👀 https://t.co/cQhVBKnBD7

Rhea Ripley sent an invitation to Morgan once before, but nothing materialized from it. It is unclear whether Judgment Day still have recruitment in mind, especially with their most recent alliance with The Bloodline.

