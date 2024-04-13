What does Rikishi think of Jacob Fatu possibly joining WWE? Reason why he should've confronted top star at WrestleMania

Several rumors in the pro wrestling circle have mentioned the potential arrival of Jacob Fatu in WWE.

The Samoan pro wrestling superstar has been one of the hottest free agents on the indie circuit. Considering that the WWE already has a strong narrative with The Bloodline saga in full swing, his addition to the roster would be explosive. Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi thinks the same.

The WWE Universe recently witnessed the sudden arrival of another Bloodline star, Tama Tonga, on SmackDown. Tonga instantly teamed up with Solo Sikoa to lay waste to Jimmy Uso. Where does Jacob Fatu find his space in this top-tier drama? According to Rikishi, the Samoan Werewolf can stir up several boats if he wants to.

Landing a vicious strike on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Speaking at the Off the Top with Rikishi podcast, the Anoa’i lineage stalwart noted that WWE had made the dream recruit if this rumor of Jacob Fatu linking up with the Stamford-based promotion was true. He also noted that Jacob should have been allowed to take the fight directly to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL after The American Nightmare's victory.

“It would have been nice [to have] Jacob [Fatu] hit WrestleMania when Cody won the championship belt. Let Cody get his glory, blah, blah, blah! And then, out of nowhere, there comes this fresh new face, on the big screen, but a face [Jacob Fatu] well known on the indie circuit,'' he said. [49:15 to 49:38]

Jacob didn’t receive this kind of launch from WWE. However, there is no reason that he can’t go after Cody Rhodes when he arrives in the promotion.

Pairing Jacob Fatu with WWE Legends

Expand Tweet

During the same interview, Rikishi said he was looking forward to seeing Jacob Fatu work with top stars like Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins.

“I'm looking forward to Jacob working with Randy Orton and guys like Rey Mysterio. I think he can have a great run with Seth Rollins,” said Rikishi. [49:38 to 49:47]

Randy Orton made his WWE debut in 2002 and established himself as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever set foot inside the squared circle during the next two decades. After an 18-month hiatus, The Apex Predator returned to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio, meanwhile, is one of the greatest Luchadors to ever step inside a WWE ring. The multi-time world champion is an incredible mix of supreme athletic skills and an iron-willed temperament.

Additionally, according to Rikishi’s last suggestion, Fatu could be the perfect guy to take revenge on Seth Rollins on behalf of The Tribal Chief. The Visionary acted as the shield for Cody Rhodes during the Undisputed WWE Championship clash at WrestleMania.

The former Shield member once again proved to be Roman Reigns' nemesis. While The Tribal Chief continues to recover from the major setback, the Samoan Werewolf could take matters into his own hands and challenge Rollins.

Jacob Fatu to go all out in The Bloodline Civil War

Expand Tweet

The Anoa'i family drama in WWE might heat up even more with the likely entrance of Jacob Fatu. The arrival of the Samoan Werewolf may lead to a full-blown civil war in The Bloodline. Fatu, a real "Uce" himself, would not disregard Solo Sikoa's brutalization of Jimmy Uso.

“I believe if Jacob ties hands with Jey, his cousin, man, that's going to be another like a main event type of status,” stated Rikishi. [49:51 to 50:04]

Imagine Fatu joining forces with Jey Uso and playing a role in reuniting The Usos. Will a new Bloodline emerge from the ashes? This possible plot is a loaded gun full of betrayal, revenge, and a brutal fight for family power.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Who do you think Jacob Fatu will side with? Solo Sikoa Jimmy Uso 0 votes View Discussion