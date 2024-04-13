Check out the things you must know about Tama Tonga

The WWE locker room just got its latest SmackDown recruit, Tama Tonga. WrestleMania 40 saw the end of an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run at 1316 days when Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes. This caused an imbalance of power in The Bloodline, and Tonga has now come into the picture to make things right.

This Friday, Tonga recently joined hands with Solo Sikoa to eliminate Jimmy Uso from the biggest WWE faction. While Sikoa, the Enforcer of The Bloodline, has assumed the position of leader, it seems that Tonga is his new enforcer.

Here is everything you need to know about the newest disruptive force of The Bloodline.

The Roots of Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga is the adoptive son of the legendary wrestler Haku. Born Alipate Aloisio Leone, he received his pro wrestling training from his father and The Dudley Boyz and entered the NJPW ring in May 2010. Tonga co-founded the Bullet Club faction and was one of its longest and most successful members.

He has also worked in several pro wrestling companies in countries like Haku. This includes his stint with NJPW’s Mexican partner Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre CMLL and the Ring of Honor. He has now come to the WWE to leave his mark in the US.

Reviving the name of Haku in mainstream pro wrestling once again

While Tama Tonga borrows several aspects of pro wrestling from Haku (real name Tonga ʻUliʻuli Fifita), his name is also a tribute to his father-cum-mentor.

Moreover, he utilizes the ‘Island Savage’ style of fighting and wrestled barefoot in the NJPW like Haku. Tonga was Haku's nephew, but then the latter adopted him.

While he ended this tradition with his entry on SmackDown, he will look forward to replicating his NJPW fighting legacy in WWE.

Are Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns related?

Tama Tonga is from the Tonga community, while Roman Reigns is of Samoan ancestry. The wrestlers are not cousins but are connected. They share Polynesian roots.

Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns call Haku their uncle. The latter did cross paths with the Anoa'i family many years ago. Although they are not blood-related, they treat each other respectfully and like family.

The championship exploits of Tama Tonga

Tonga’s NJPW run saw him dominate the ring in both tag team and singles matches. Tama Tonga won the IGWP Tag Team Championship with his adoptive brother Tanga Loa seven times and is also a four-time Never Openweight Champion.

The duo has also won the tag titles in ROH. He has a tournament win to his name and crushed the NJPW World Tag League competition on December 11th, 2020.

The offensive edge that The Bloodline needed

Tama Tonga also has an impressive fighting record. He has fought 1,188 matches so far and has won 596 of them. Thus, his win rate nears 50 percent, which is good for a career spanning over a decade of fighting.

While he started the onslaught on Jimmy Uso on SmackDown, Tonga was stopped by Solo Sikoa, who later crushed Uso with several Samoan Spikes. Hence, any new moves Tama Tonga has up his sleeve are still concealed.

Tonga to head straight for the kill?

The 41-year-old star’s entry into the biggest WWE faction showcases that he won’t be stuck with the status of a jobber. Tonga is an explosive superstar who can easily take on his opponents alone or in a tag team. Teaming up with Solo Sikoa, Tonga can take the fight to the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

However, the recent big ripple created by Solo Sikoa and Tonga can also be answered by the reunited Usos. The demolition of Jimmy Uso at the hands of Sikoa and Tonga can see him getting back with Jey to take control of The Bloodline. He can also take a singles route and target certain fighters with Sikoa, but there will be more clarity on that route after he spends more time in WWE.

