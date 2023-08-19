What role did WWE star's father play in Cash Wheeler's wrestling career? All you need to know about his involvement!

Cash Wheeler honed his craft on the independent scene before signing with WWE in 2014. The real-life Daniel Wheeler reported to the Performance Center and was subsequently renamed Dash Wilder by the late great Dusty Rhodes. The Hall of Famer was also instrumental in putting together The Revival.

Cash Wheeler initially wanted to call his character Cash, but Dusty insisted on Dash because it reminded him of his son, Cody Rhodes’ nickname, “Dashing.” The WWE Hall of Famer paired Wheeler with Scott Dawson, his longtime friend. The began their journey as a tag team in NXT after having several successful stints on the independent scene.

Dawson (aka Dax Harwood) and Wheeler originally performed at NXT live events under the ring name The Mechanics. However, the name was quickly dropped, and the pair began calling themselves The Revival.

The Revival quickly made a mark in NXT’s tag team division, defeating The Vaudevillains (Simon Gotch and Aiden English) for the brand’s tag team titles on the November 11, 2015, episode of NXT. They successfully defended their championship against Enzo Amore and Colin Cassidy at TakeOver: London.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood’s rivalry with American Alpha and DIY won them praise from fans and peers alike. After a successful two-year stint on NXT, The Revival made their main roster debut by answering New Day’s open challenge on the April 3, 2016, episode of RAW.

Their arrival on the red brand ultimately led to a RAW Tag Team Championship win. Wheeler and Harwood won the titles twice. They also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, becoming the first tag team Triple Crown champions in WWE history.

The duo were released from their contracts on April 10, 2020. They repackaged themselves as FTR and made their AEW debut on the May 27, 2020, episode of Dynamite.

MJF says Cash Wheeler will work AEW All

The wrestling world was surprised to learn of Cash Wheeler’s arrest the other day. The AEW World Tag Team Champion was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was told to pay a fine of $2500 and subsequently released from jail.

Prior to the news regarding Wheeler, FTR was scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at All In in London. MJF took to Twitter to confirm that his former Pinnacle stablemates will indeed be at Wembley for the highly-anticipated match.

Expand Tweet

AEW All in emanates live from the historic Wembley Stadium on August 27. Fans can check out the updated card here.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here