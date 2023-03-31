What did Roman Reigns do when a Bloodline member tried to attack a fan after WWE SmackDown?

Despite being one of the best talkers in WWE history, The Bloodline's Wise Man usually avoids getting involved in physical action. However, the 57-year-old almost fought a fan after an episode of SmackDown went off the air in February 2022.

Speaking to the crowd in attendance, Paul Heyman called out a fan wearing an LSU sweatshirt.

"Ya'll want me in the ring? I would do it, but I refuse to perform in front of that LSU b*tch!" Heyman said. [H/T: ComicBook]

As the fan seemed willing to engage in a physical altercation with Reigns' Special Counsel, the latter removed his jacket and headed towards him. However, Jey Uso rushed to stop Heyman from fighting the fan. While the crowd started chanting "LSU," Heyman continued trying to hop over the barricade as Jey held him back.

Roman Reigns stepped down from the ring apron, seemingly telling Heyman to calm down before hugging him. He later brought Heyman his jacket and helped him put it back on. Meanwhile, the crowd continued chanting "LSU."

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

In August 2020, Roman Reigns captured the Universal Championship after defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a Triple Threat Match. Last April, The Tribal Chief unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Reigns has been world champion for over 900 days. Over the past three years, he defeated several challengers, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Sami Zayn. The leader of The Bloodline will now defend his title against the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner Cody Rhodes next Sunday at WrestleMania 39.

