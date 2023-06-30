Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for almost three years now. But there is one feat that's even longer, and that is it has been over three and a half years since he was last pinned. At this point, Roman won't even remember the feeling.

The who's who of WWE have tried and succumbed to the Head of the Table. But this time, things are different, because it's not a match, it's a war, a civil war!

So without any further adieu, let's look at six things that may happen if Roman Reigns gets pinned by his cousins at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

#6. Roman loses his temper and injures Jimmy Uso

The Tribal Chief is no stranger to losing his temper. He can go to any extent if that happens, even with his family. Rewind back to the final moments of his Hell in a Cell match against Jey Uso. And if he loses at Money in the Bank, the sight won't be any different.

If Roman takes the pin at Money in the Bank, he would most likely retaliate with a vicious assault on both The Usos, but with a special punishment for the elder Uso, Jimmy, because he was the one who fell out of line in the first place. This attack could kayfabe put Jimmy out of action, and may resume a Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns one-on-one program for SummerSlam.

#5. Poetic justice for The Usos

After everything both Jey and Jimmy have gone through over the past five years, it would be poetic justice for them to get a pinfall win on Roman, especially with Jey being the one to get pin.

Jey Uso pushed Roman Reigns to the limit, but he couldn't finish the job. This time, it would come full circle, which would relieve The Usos, but it would put Roman in a predicament.

#4. The Tribal Chief 'no shows'

If Roman loses and takes the pin, it will be a hard pill to swallow for The Tribal Chief. This could lead to him having an existential crisis where he doesn't make sense of things.

This dilemma would lead him to miss shows where he would be earlier announced. A storyline like that would add more layers to Roman's complex character, as fans are yet to see what a broken and battered Roman Reigns can do.

#3. Change of look at SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2023 emanates from the Ford Field in Detroit this year, and as always, Roman is the biggest attraction for the show. If Roman 'no shows' a few events, his anticipation for SummerSlam would rise considerably.

With a few weeks away from TV, we could see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion show up with a changed look. Possibly a new hairdo or even something with his beard. Who knows? We might even see him in new gear!

#2. Solo Sikoa realizes he is better than Roman Reigns

In the aftermath of Money in the Bank, we could see tensions grow between Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief. Reason being, Reigns succumbed to The Usos, whereas Solo did not.

The growing tensions would lead to Solo disagreeing with Roman, putting him down while claiming his place as The Head of the Table. Thus kicking off a long-awaited and rumored feud between the eldest and youngest members of The Bloodline.

#1. Roman Reigns becomes vulnerable & loses his title

With The Usos gone and Solo Sikoa turning on him, Reigns would have nowhere to run and hide. He would become vulnerable against his own family. And vulnerability makes the greatest fall, which is what could happen to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Solo Sikoa is already rumored to get into a one-on-one program with Roman Reigns. If the vulnerability becomes a reality, Sikoa could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

