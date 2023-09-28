What if Roman Reigns makes an appearance at Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has been on a historical run, marking his territory in WWE. The champion is currently off television due to his part-time schedule. A lot has happened in his absence, which begs the question of his return and what to expect.

John Cena and AJ Styles were initially set to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. The Bloodline members attacked Styles backstage before the contract signing, leaving The Cenation Leader without a tag partner.

The Tribal Chief's return has reportedly been scheduled for SmackDown following Fastlane 2023. He has not seen eye to eye with his fellow Bloodline members for a while now. Paul Heyman has been keeping the WWE Champion up to date with the current happenings surrounding Jimmy Uso and his brother on the blue brand.

Additionally, Roman Reigns has a lot of history with Jimmy Uso since he was the first to superkick him at Night of Champions. Things escalated with Jimmy's interference at SummerSlam. All these incidents could result in the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion turning face upon his return and assisting his former rival, John Cena, for a win.

Reigns' heel run began when he won the Universal Championship nearly three years ago. This made him a more formidable competitor, 'smashing' whoever came in his path.

Roman Reigns has yet to address Jey Uso's brand shift

Jey Uso gained the spotlight over the past year for his ability to step forward and take control of varied situations in The Bloodline. He was also cited to be Roman Reigns' right-hand man.

On the SmackDown following SummerSlam, Jey Uso announced he was done with the faction and WWE. The former tag team champion returned a couple of weeks later at Payback, where it was cited he was drafted to RAW.

It has not been easy for him on the red brand, with many stars doubting his capability of turning over a new leaf given the attacks and assaults at The Tribal Chief's command. Everything happened while Reigns was away, and he has not shared insights on the matter.

Reigns has surpassed 1,122+ days as Universal Champion. There are multiple reports on him holding the WWE title until next year.

Do you think Roman Reigns should assist John Cena at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

