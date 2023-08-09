What if Sami Zayn was attacked under 21-year veteran's orders on RAW? Exploring the possibility! 

Sami Zayn has seemingly been the bearer of bad luck in recent weeks. From his tag team partner Kevin Owens being out of in-ring action due to an injury at the hands of The Judgment Day to him being attacked on RAW, The Underdog from the Underground just can't catch a break.

The Canadian star was set to team up with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of last night's RAW against Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. Things went awry when JD McDonagh pounced on Zayn backstage, evidently injuring him. He was ultimately replaced in the match by Shinsuke Nakamura.

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor trained together in their initial wrestling years. The 33-year-old Irish star made his RAW debut in May this year and since then has been trying in vain to form an alliance with Balor. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura has had enough of Bronson Reed and teased a heel turn last week when he was asked about the Australian star's interference in his match against Tommaso Ciampa.

It was very unlikely for JD McDonagh to go after Sami Zayn. However, Nakamura could have been in cahoots with the young star in a bid to replace the tag team champion in the main event and get one step closer to attacking Seth Rollins post-match.

It has been a little more than a year since Shinsuke Nakamura held a title. In February 2022, he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn. It would make sense for Nakamura to get his revenge on Zayn while putting a target on The Visionary's back for the World Heavyweight Championship.

What happens if Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are forced to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Since then, they have defended the title on a few occasions.

However, in light of recent events, the future of the tag title is up in the air with both stars injured. A couple of weeks ago, KO's rib injury saw him writhing in pain on the floor as he was surrounded by The Judgment Day.

In the event of both titleholders being unable to compete, WWE could host a tournament to crown the next set of contenders. There are a plethora of tag teams like Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, The Viking Raiders, The Brawling Brutes, Alpha Academy, and more who would be eligible candidates for the bout.

Fans are speculating that Zayn's injury is similar to that which John Cena suffered at SummerSlam 2013. A torn tricep kept the Cenation Leader out of action for over two months.

