What did Shawn Michaels say about firing Mandy Rose from WWE? Debunks major rumor

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's departure sent shockwaves across the wrestling world last year. The historic NXT Women's Champion dropped the title abruptly to Roxanne Perez in the flagship show, after which she was released by the company on December 14.

In her defence, Mandy Rose implied that she was never told the reason for her sudden exit. It is believed that her FanTime content breached the parameters of her WWE contract, but the company didn't give an official statement on the matter.

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke on the subject of Mandy Rose's release. He disclosed that he had no role in firing the superstar. Instead, he termed the situation a 'creative call' as he had to choose between Roxanne Perez and Rose as the next champion.

"I didn’t fire her. I can’t fire anybody. Only thing correct about any of that is that I handle (the) creative. It was unfortunate. I think Mandy was fantastic for us."

Michaels continued on the topic:

"We would have loved things to have gone differently and been able to build our story with Roxanne, but I was put in a position where I had to make a call creatively, and so we did that. It’s one of the things that I’ve learned, doing this job, nothing comes before the brand.", said Shawn Michaels. (H/T Clutchpoints)

HBK then showered praise on reigning NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. As per his claims, the black and gold brand is back on track for the WWE Universe.

Mandy redeemed herself in NXT after a disappointing main roster booking. She formed Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to introduce a reign of terror to the developmental brand. Rose held the Women’s Championship for 413 days, marking her most significant milestone in WWE.

What is former WWE star Mandy Rose currently doing?

Mandy Rose stated that her WWE release came as a shock. Nevertheless, she continued to stick to her modelling goals. Her FanTime content has reached over 50,000 likes, and she regularly promotes the premium fan-based service on her social media accounts.

God’s Greatest Creation was recently in the headlines for purchasing a luxury car worth $3 million. The Rolls Royce Dawn was apparently a gift from her fiance, Tino Sabatelli. Mandy has also owned a Mercedes AMG C43 Coupe since 2018.

