What if Shinsuke Nakamura is targeting former WWE star and not CM Punk for Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring major swerve

Shinsuke Nakamura has been on a different path following his feud with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. The King of Strong Style continued to make vague promos citing his determination to become World Champion in cryptic words.

Some speculate that it could be about CM Punk given all the hype surrounding the location of Survivor Series this year - Chicago, which is his hometown. However, there are no confirmed reports on the nature of truth to these statements and Punk's relationship with WWE administration following his firing from AEW not too long ago.

It seems not many backstage know the direction of Nakamura's story with his promos. It might have something to do with Japanese star Hideo Itami (KENTA). The 42-year old was associated with WWE from 2014 to 2019. He mostly competed in the cruiserweight division and NXT but left shortly after the Royal Rumble 2019.

He expressed his disappointment and frustrations in working with the company at the time and the toll it took on his performance. KENTA then competed on NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW. One of the most notable takeaways is his usage of the GTS signature move which was made popular by CM Punk. Kenta called out the multi-time champion for using it as his own. He even mentioned Shinsuke Nakamura for using it in one of his matches on RAW a few weeks ago.

With Shinsuke Nakamura not being an official part of Survivor Series, an open challenge could lead to a confrontation and a long time feud between the two stars.

With WWE's recent in-depth interest in signing stars from the independent circuit, Kenta could be making his way back to the promotion.

Many notable WWE names are absent from Survivor Series this year

This will be the 37th edition of the Premium Live Event hosted by WWE. The event's history and importance has played a humungous role in WWE superstars' careers.

From debuts to impressive performances to enraging feuds being laid to rest, Survivor Series an important event for WWE. This year, Randy Orton is set to make his triumphant return after one and a half years. However, there are quite a few names missing and this includes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns whose drastically modified part-time schedule gives him time away from the ring.

Additionally, stars like LA Knight and Kevin Owens too did not make the cut for the Survivor Series match card. While their appearance is not completely ruled out, they could appear in backstage segments or promos.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair revived their broken friendship to team up with Shotzi and Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL for the women's WarGames match. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton will take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre for the men's WarGames match.

