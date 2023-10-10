"See you at Survivor Series lol" - Former WWE Superstar teases return after 57 months

Shinsuke Nakamura had a rough outing at WWE Fastlane as he failed to knock Seth Rollins off his perch in a Last Man Standing match.

However, on the fallout episode of RAW from Fastlane, the Japanese Superstar made headlines on social media with his actions. A disgruntled Nakamura attacked Ricochet during his entrance and dropped him with the "Go To Sleep" maneuver. Yes, you've read it right.

Shinsuke Nakamura used CM Punk's GTS finisher amid wild speculation of his return at Survivor Series this year. While many thought this was a direct reference to The Second City Saint as it has been during the entire Shinsuke Nakamura-Seth Rollins feud, NJPW's KENTA took quick notice of it.

Fans may remember KENTA as Hideo Itami during his time in WWE. While CM Punk undoubtedly popularized the GTS, KENTA was one who pioneered it. Following the show, the Bullet Club member took to his Twitter handle to react to the viral clip of Nakamura using his GTS finisher. KENTA, who was last seen in WWE almost five years ago, jokingly teased returning at Survivor Series 2023.

"See you at Survivor Series lol," KENTA tweeted.

It is unlikely that KENTA would be returning to the Stamford-based promotion at this point, considering he had aired his frustration over not being allowed to use the GTS maneuver during his five-year stint. The NJPW star could also be trolling CM Punk fans.

Of course, Nakamura using GTS is not just another coincidence that happens to tease CM Punk's potential WWE return. The company has been subtly referencing The Straight Edge Superstar for weeks, though Corey Graves has refused to admit it.

Did WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura really give a nod to CM Punk?

With widespread speculation about CM Punk coming back, it's hard to deny that Shinsuke Nakamura wasn't giving a nod to The Second City Saint. However, Nakamura and KENTA have a history dating back to their time in NOAH a decade ago.

The two faced each other in a tag team match, which saw the Bullet Club star emerge victorious. Years later, Nakamura and KENTA teamed up in NXT on multiple occasions. It is possible that The King of Strong Style was simply paying homage to his fellow Japanese wrestler.

Only time will tell whether these subtle hints will lead to the return of the former AEW World Champion. As for now, Nakamura is gearing up to face Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

The two have been entangled in a rivalry for weeks now, and it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for them ahead of Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think CM Punk is coming back?