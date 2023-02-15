What special photo did Mandy Rose upload on Valentine's Day? Life after WWE looks good

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose gave a huge surprise on Valentine's Day. Her latest decision, along with the news of her new car, hints at a luxurious life despite being away from the wrestling ring for two months.

Following her shocking WWE release in December last year, Mandy Rose shifted her full attention to her FanTime account. It is one of the largest growing platforms that allows creators to engage with their fans through monetized content. Rose, with the username Mandy Sacs, has been active on it for several months.

Mandy Rose's FanTime services are reaping profits. The former NXT Women's Champion usually uses social media to promote her account. To celebrate the Valentine's Day occasion, Mandy posted a photo holding a rose with a caption highlighting a whopping one-time discount of 85% on her subscription site.

It was reported that Mandy Rose made $1 million USD at the end of last year exclusively through her premium fan-based service. Moreover, her agent Malki Kawa alleged that she made $500,000 in just a week. Her current earnings are unknown, but the huge discount she is offering means she has big plans to be a sensation on the monetized platform.

Some of the content from Mandy Rose's FanTime page was leaked online, which reportedly led to her exit from WWE. However, Rose claimed that she was never told why she was let go by the company unceremoniously.

Mandy Rose is enjoying her life after a hectic run in WWE

Mandy, whose real name is Amanda Saccomano, has had a rollercoaster of a wrestling career. The 2015 Tough Enough finalist bagged a WWE contract, but her main roster run wasn't streamlined. After various angles with Sonya Deville and Otis, Rose was eventually shifted back to NXT as part of the Toxic Attraction stable.

The rest is history. Along with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, Rose put her career back on track and eventually reigned as NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days. She was upset about her abrupt departure from WWE but is grateful for being free from the hectic travel schedule associated with wrestling.

"It is a little weird (...) the traveling and just constantly being on camera and being available at any time. But now I just feel so free. There's just this freeing feeling, you know, in a good way. I just have all this spare time. I have all these opportunities that I work on, figure out what's my next move? And just spending quality time with my fiance (and) with family."

Mandy hasn't ruled out pro wrestling in the future, although for now, she has other priorities to look towards. In fact, the former NXT champion is open to joining All-Elite Wrestling.

