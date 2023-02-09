Which current WWE star's house was Mandy Rose at when she got fired? Looking at their immediate reaction

Mandy Rose's release last year came as a shock to the WWE Universe. The former NXT Women's Champion herself expressed disbelief at the situation, as it was a severe blow to her wrestling dreams. Mandy was staying at a fellow WWE Superstar's house when the devastating news was broken down to her.

On December 14, 2022, Fightful reported that Mandy Rose was released by WWE due to the content she posted on her FanTime page. The superstar stated that she wasn't told about the reason. In fact, Rose believes her release stemmed from her behavior after dropping the NXT Women's Champion to Roxanne Perez.

While speaking to The Sessions, Mandy Rose disclosed that she was at fellow WWE star Indi Hartwell's house when she received the call about her release. Rose told Hartwell the news, who initially thought it to be a joke. Both were left stunned and didn’t know what to make of it.

"She (Indi) was upstairs getting ready because we were gonna do a double taping that day and that's why I stayed. And I was like, 'Indi, just got fired.' And she's like, 'what?!' She's like, 'shut the f**k up,' like, 'no way'. And I was like, 'no, I'm serious,'" Mandy adds, "At first you laugh a little bit. You don't know whether you wanna laugh or you wanna cry. It was like I got punched but I was like, 'okay, now I really need to think about this and handle this.'”

Indi Hartwell was a part of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She is a long-standing member of NXT's Women's division and the company may soon pull the trigger on her main roster entry.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose is still a regular contributor to her FanTime account. She boasts over 50,000 likes and reportedly earned a million dollars last year in December, purely from her premium fan-based service.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is excited about a potential AEW run

God's Greatest Creation is currently a free agent. She has put her wrestling career on hold, but rumors suggest she may return anytime inside the squared circle. WWE always has its doors open for wrestlers to return, but Mandy may not opt for that due to the unceremonious way she was released.

The prospect of joining All Elite Wrestling is enticing for Mandy Rose. She is looking forward to reuniting with Saraya and Dustin Rhodes, former WWE Superstars who took to AEW in search of greener pastures.

"Oh, that would be nice [to reunite with Saraya in AEW]... Oh yeah, oh my God [I could reunite with Dustin Rhodes too]. I have a few little old schools that we could reunite."

Rose hasn't ruled out wrestling from her life. The 32-year-old believes she has more to give to the wrestling world in the future.

