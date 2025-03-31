What time does WWE RAW start tonight? US, UK, India & more

Another exciting episode of WWE RAW is expected to take place this Monday, March 31st, in London, England, less than three weeks before WrestleMania 41. Monday's show will be the finale of WWE's European tour, which lasted more than two weeks. Therefore, there will be a special start time again.

RAW will kick off at 8 pm GMT from London, England, this Monday night, which means that fans in Central and Western Europe will be able to watch the show at 9 pm CEST.

As for the United States, the start time is 3 pm ET, while fans in India will be able to watch it live at 12:30 am on Tuesday.

WWE made that decision as part of its deal with Netflix, which means that the shows would air live during the European Tour. Next week, the show will return to its usual start time (8 pm ET).

John Cena set for another face-off with Cody Rhodes on RAW

This will be the third straight time that Cody Rhodes and John Cena will meet on RAW, and it will be interesting to see what the Cenation Leader will say less than three weeks before their Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 41.

Things have become personal between the two after Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE, and the American Nightmare is out for revenge against the WWE legend, who will attempt to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Also on RAW, Jimmy Uso will face Gunther 1-on-1, one week after their heated confrontation backstage, as the Ring General will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Jimmy told his brother that he had to elevate his performance if he wanted to become World Champion for the first time in his WWE career, while Gunther mocked him, setting the stage for their match this week.

Last but not least, IYO SKY will face Rhea Ripley in a rematch for the Women's World Championship, with Bianca Belair as the Special Guest Referee. This match is expected to add a new angle to their rivalry, as the three superstars are expected to fight in a Triple Threat Match at 'Mania.

