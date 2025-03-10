What time is WWE RAW this week? US, UK, India & more

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, another exciting episode of WWE RAW is expected to take place this week. However, fans around the world have to be careful about the show's start time.

The reason is daylight saving time, which means that the show will begin an hour earlier everywhere except in the United States. Therefore, WWE RAW will start at its usual time of 8 pm ET (7 pm CT/5 pm PT).

In the UK, the show will begin an hour earlier, namely at 12 am on Tuesday, and the same goes for India (5.30 am on Tuesday), Saudi Arabia (3:00 am on Tuesday), and France (1:00 am on Tuesday).

The show will return to its usual time in Europe for the March 31 episode, while WWE RAW will have the same start time in India until late October.

What is the match card for the March 10 episode of WWE RAW?

Rey Mysterio is set to return to RAW this week after a few weeks off due to injury and will team up with his LWO brother Dragon Lee to face The New Day in a Tornado Tag Team match. As the rivalry between the two factions continues, it wouldn't be surprising if they square off in a tag team match at WrestleMania 41.

Also, on Monday night, the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso, will face Grayson Waller. The two superstars have been involved in a mini-feud lately, and it will be interesting to see what roles the reigning champion Gunther and Waller's tag team partner Austin Theory will play in the match.

The main event of WWE RAW will see CM Punk and Seth Rollins add a new angle to their rivalry. The Best in the World is furious with The Visionary after the latter cost him the victory and a title shot at WrestleMania 41, and now he will face Rollins inside a Steel Cage.

It is very likely that this match will determine their path for 'Mania, especially if Roman Reigns returns and targets Seth after what happened at Royal Rumble. WWE Creative is currently planning a Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

