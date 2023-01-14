What did Triple H tell the talent regarding a WWE sale before SmackDown?

WWE has recently been going through some turmoil. Vince McMahon was recently reappointed as Executive Chairman to the Board of Directors, while Stephanie McMahon resigned as Co-CEO of the company. Mr. McMahon's return was also followed by rumors that the promotion was up for sale.

Vince McMahon's comeback has reportedly raised some concerns backstage amongst talent and staff. Several figures within the company are said to believe that the 77-year-old could be back to heading creative in the near future.

However, Chief Content Officer Triple H has assured the talent that McMahon will not be involved in the creative process after his return. The Game led a talent meeting hours before WWE SmackDown this past Friday.

In the meeting, performers were reportedly told that McMahon's return was aimed at overseeing a potential sale.

More coming to Triple H led the talent meeting today in Green Bay. He told talent that Vince McMahon's return is to see whether or not they sell, and who they should sell to.He said this will not change the creative team or process.More coming to FightfulSelect.com Triple H led the talent meeting today in Green Bay. He told talent that Vince McMahon's return is to see whether or not they sell, and who they should sell to. He said this will not change the creative team or process.More coming to FightfulSelect.com.

It was also reported that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had strongly opposed Vince McMahon's decision to sell the company. For those wondering, the former Co-CEO's departure from WWE led to Nick Khan becoming the sole CEO of the company.

Was WWE sold to Saudi Arabia after Vince McMahon's return?

The ongoing week has been a whirlwind in terms of stories from the world of pro wrestling. Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation after the news emerged that her father was back as Chairman of the board.

Perhaps the biggest rumor to hit the pro wrestling industry was that the 77-year-old had agreed to sell his company to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

However, the rumors were quickly debunked by multiple sources, with multiple reports claiming that the deal was not even close. The sale of the sports entertainment juggernaut is yet to arrive, with several big names throwing in their hats.

Kerry Caufield @KerryCaufield @SquawkStreet Update on the potential sale of $WWE from @DavidFaber, reporting potential buyers say it's "unclear Vince McMahon really would want to sell" @CNBC Update on the potential sale of $WWE from @DavidFaber, reporting potential buyers say it's "unclear Vince McMahon really would want to sell" @CNBC @SquawkStreet https://t.co/se2uYLDl5P

It remains to be seen what is in store for WWE in the coming months and whether a sale is indeed in the works.

What do you make of a potential sale of World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

