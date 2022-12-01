What is William Regal's relationship with Triple H like in real life?

William Regal was just one of the many superstars who landed a backstage role in WWE following his in-ring career, much like current Chief Content Officer Triple H. Although the two wrestlers are not close friends, they share a unique bond due to their similar experiences.

Regal became the on-screen manager of NXT in 2014 after wrestling his final match the year prior. He made regular appearances on the developmental brand's programming and even became the General Manager of 205 Live. He also spent some time as a trainer in the Performance Center and was an important figure in other parts of the promotion.

In the past, Triple H shared that the former WWE star played a key role in recruiting wrestlers whether from the wrestling circuit or even different sports. This is why it was no surprise when he was also formerly named the company's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting before his release.

From the looks of it, the veterans may have admiration for one another, but they're not that close. In a podcast, William Regal revealed that he and Triple H don't have the best conversations, but they could easily understand each other. Regal also detailed how they mostly have a professional bond.

“Me and H don’t have great conversations. We don’t; the one thing we do have is music, though (…) We spent time learning our craft together, and me and him can just look at each other from across an arena, and I know what he wants, and I’ll take care of it. When we worked together, I was the last person [he talked to]...I probably spoke to him less than anybody else in the entire company. He didn’t need to speak to me; sometimes, I get a one-word text, and I would just take care of it. I knew whatever he meant. That’s how we worked together.”

William Regal was released from WWE in January this year and debuted in AEW a couple of months later during the Revolution event in March. He is best known for his time as the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Triple H and William Regal might reunite once again in WWE

Before the historic Survivor Series: WarGames event, Triple H made sure to give a nod to the WWE veteran who made the stipulation iconic throughout his tenure on the developmental brand.

Not long after, reports then circulated that William Regal might return to the promotion soon. Although initially stating that this was impossible due to the AEW star's contract length, Dave Meltzer has now stated the opposite.

"His [William Regal] contract is not up for a long time. I think was only a one-year deal...I was told a date but it might be wrong but it was still months away. Several months away. I don't know what the situation is. I think it will probably be all explained,"

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

Although Regal will most likely return for a backstage role, it will definitely be one that will positively influence the talent and product of the Stamford-based promotion.

Would you like to see the Englishman return to WWE? Give your thoughts in the comments down below!

