When AJ Lee almost dated WWE star before finding out he was secretly dating co-worker

AJ Lee has dated several wrestlers, including some former WWE Superstars. Before marrying CM Punk, the former Divas Champion had a romantic relationship with a former superstar she referred to in her autobiography, "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules," as "Greg."

Meanwhile, she almost got into another relationship with one of her then-WWE co-workers after her romance with Greg ended with him dumping her. However, she discovered that the superstar was secretly dating another female co-worker before she got into the new relationship.

The 36-year-old retired superstar revealed the details in her autobiography.

"I almost got wrapped up with another wrestler. While he aggressively courted me, I ignorantly giggled, enjoying the affirming attention. What I didn't realize was that he was secretly dating another woman in the company, and she would understandably hate me forever. Since he had way more stroke than I did, I worried that he would try to have me fired after I told him to back off. But he ended up taking it like a champ," she wrote.

A WWE legend once physically punished a co-worker for "ogling" AJ Lee while stretching backstage. Check out the details here.

Ex-WWE star AJ Lee is currently married to AEW star CM Punk

After several failed experiences, AJ Lee started dating CM Punk. She and Punk were close friends before their relationship turned into a romance. The couple tied the knot on June 13, 2014.

Although Punk returned to in-ring action in 2021 after nearly seven years of retirement, Lee remains seemingly uninterested in coming out of retirement. In an interview with The Sessions with Renee Paquette last year, the former Divas Champion explained her point of view.

"I always say, 'never say never, but don't hold your breath,' and everyone holds on to the 'never say never.' [laughing] Don't hold your breath, you're going to die. [...] There was a lot of 'Let's go!' To me, that didn't spark anything in me, but the combination of wrestling and writing, wrestling and producing, that was more comfortable and more exciting because it was a challenge. I always felt great about the timing of when I retired. You never want to be the last girl at the party, you want to go out on top. Everything felt so perfect and tied up in a bow," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

A former WWE star once went off-script to "make out" with AJ Lee on TV. Check out the details here.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here