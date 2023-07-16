When Amy Schumer opened up about getting "stalked" by "hot" current WWE star

Before marrying chef Chris Fischer in 2018, Hollywood star & comedian Amy Schumer had other romantic relationships, including a brief one with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

Schumer and Ziggler dated for a few months. However, the comedian ended the relationship because they did not have chemistry in bed. She claimed that The Showoff was "too athletic" for her.

Over the past few years, the 42-year-old has spoken several times about her brief romance with The Showoff. During an old interview with Howard Stern, she recalled how they first met.

"I was supposed to perform in Phoenix and I had food poisoning. So, I had to cancel the show. I never had to cancel a show like that. And I was in the hospital. It was really bad... And he lives there. He was gonna come to the show and I canceled. He's always followed me on Twitter and he was writing to me, but I just never really like wrote back. I was like, 'I've never watched wrestling.' I'm like, 'I don't understand.' ... He got all those followers to tweet me to follow him. And I finally followed him. I'm like, 'What do you want? Here I am.' And he was just like, 'How are you?' And we just started e-mailing," she said.

When Stern pointed out to Schumer that it sounded like Ziggler was stalking her, she agreed. However, she stated that he was "hot."

"Yeah, I did just notice. It's like yeah, it's like stalking. But he was so hot. That's the thing. When the guy is hot, it's not s*xual harassment," the comedian added.

Dolph Ziggler is currently a free agent in WWE

The Showoff has been an active competitor in WWE for nearly two decades. He joined the Stamford-based company in 2004 and has since competed on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW. The 42-year-old has also held the NXT Championship.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion is now not assigned to any brand. Instead, he was declared a free agent in the 2023 WWE Draft. Hence, he could appear on any brand. Ziggler last competed two months ago when he squared off against JD McDonagh on RAW.

