When Bloodline member confessed to having a crush on 7-time WWE Women's Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was one of the most beautiful Divas of her generation. Hence, she had many admirers, including The Bloodline's Paul Heyman.

In a blog posted on the UK Sun's website as part of the Heyman Hustle series in 2008, the former head writer of SmackDown confessed to being attracted to The Diva of the Decade. He stated that he "had, and still has," a crush on the seven-time Women's Champion.

"I can't seem to recall any objections I ever raised to a script that involved a scantily clad Trish Stratus. Hey, hey, hey. Easy. It was good for ratings. Uh huh. And I read Pl**boy for the articles, too!" Heyman said. [H/T: BleacherReport]

Roman Reigns' special council also praised the Hall of Famer for working hard to become a better wrestler, stating that the 47-year-old earned everyone's respect:

"Here's where Trish really earned everyone's respect. In an environment where she could have made fantastic money just taking an occasional bump, doing the typical bra and panties matches, and stealing the show on all the "Divas In Paradise" DVD releases, Trish Stratus wanted to offer more. She wanted to give the WWE audience a more complete package than just a busty glamour girl."

"She desired to be respected by her peers not just for her awesome looks, but for her drive, ambition, and talent. Trish was not satisfied just being pro wrestling's hottest babe. She felt compelledto push herself past her own limits and learn how to be a great female wrestler."

Stratus spent nearly six years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she won the women's championship seven times. She retired from in-ring competition in September 2006 after defeating Lita to capture her seventh women's title at the Unforgiven premium live event.

Will Trish Stratus have one more match in WWE?

Since her retirement in 2006, Trish Stratus has made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company. Meanwhile, she competed in 12 matches, including the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble.

The Diva of the Decade's last match came in 2019 at SummerSlam when she went head-to-head against Charlotte Flair. Despite giving a solid performance, Stratus lost to The Queen.

Over the past few months, the former Women's Champion has hinted several times at having one more match. Her former WWE rival Mickie James recently disclosed that she is open to having one more bout against Stratus.

