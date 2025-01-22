When Brock Lesnar attacked WWE official in an unscripted moment that forced plans to get changed

Brock Lesnar has been known to do things his way while in WWE. Although professional wrestling is expected to function with a script, that doesn't always happen. Unsurprisingly, The Beast Incarnate was involved in a notable unplanned moment.

During the 2023 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar entered at number 12 but compared to his past appearances, didn't last that long as he was immediately eliminated in under three minutes by Bobby Lashley. This led to The Beast Incarnate destroying what he can put his hands on at ringside. He even attacked an entering Baron Corbin. Lesnar also choked one of the officials trying to calm him down, resulting in the referee landing in the front row. Although his meltdown was part of the plan, what he did to the official wasn't.

According to Fightful Select, some of Lesnar's actions during the breakdown were unexpected, like slamming the steel steps at the commentary desk and throwing the table's hood into the ring. However, the spot that got him a bit of heat was when he sent the referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade, possibly injuring his foot, though nothing was confirmed regarding his status.

Due to Orengo being sent over the barricade, some plans regarding the Rumble were changed. Eddie was supposed to be the one who would raise Cody Rhodes' hand, the winner of that year's Rumble. However, to sell Brock's actions, plans changed and another referee took that spot instead.

Was Brock Lesnar punished by WWE for his actions at the 2023 Royal Rumble?

Although Brock Lesnar has been rumored to get involved in some backstage dramas in the past, he hasn't been punished for his actions. Due to this, it's unsurprising that the same route was taken after his actions at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

According to the same Fightful Select report, despite the heat The Beast Incarnate received for his actions at the Rumble, he didn't get in trouble. The report even mentioned that he won't be fired like what happened to Cryme Tyme in 2007, where the duo was fired after they did an unscripted finisher to their referee during a house show match:

"Heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He's not going to get in trouble. He's certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It's a new regime, new rules, and I'm not sure anyone involved was mad or not, but some people backstage were."

Brock Lesnar hasn't been on television since being defeated by Cody Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam. There were rumors that he was supposed to be at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but that was halted after he was allegedly implied in Vince McMahon's lawsuit.

